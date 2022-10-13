Brady Signs Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders As Ambassador

Listen to this article here

BRADY ™ has announced the signing of Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders as an ambassador to the new clothing line.

The clothing line, named after NFL star Tom Brady, says they continue to partner with top athletes who represent the next generation of greatness, such as Sanders, who represent the future of sports.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY™,” says co-founder Tom Brady. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand. Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we’re thrilled that he’s officially joining the BRADY™ family.”

On behalf of BRADY, Shedeur will have input on many aspects of the brand, including product development and wear testing. He will be outfitted in BRADY clothing throughout the Fall football season.

“I’m so excited to work with the BRADY™ team. Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I’ve been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand,” said Shedeur Sanders.

Beats By Dre Signs Shedeur Sanders As First Collegiate Ambassador

Last September, Beats By Dre made Shedeur Sanders their first collegiate ambassador to join the likes of Tom Brady, Serena Williams, and LeBron James as faces of the brand.

Being the son of Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who is also widely considered one of the greatest NFL players and athletes of all time, Shedeur has been in the limelight from an early age.

“He inspired me a lot, but growing up as his son is different,” Shedeur told PEOPLE about his father.

“Other people see my father as this great man. He plays sports, doing all this on and off the field. But you got to understand, I grew up with him 24/7 so I’m always around him. So I’m not really understanding the magnitude and the impact that he had on this world.”

The NCAA’s new NIL (name, image, and likeness) rules have made it so collegiate athletes are able to sign deals with companies and earn money using their likeness.