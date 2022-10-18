NC Homecoming concert leaves two shot as Asian Doll performs

|
Two people were shot and others left injured when gunfire erupted during the rapper Asian Doll’s performance at a homecoming concert at a North Carolina college over the weekend, officials said.
An altercation quickly escalated into gunfire around 11 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Livingstone College, a historically Black private college in Salisbury, police said. According to NBC News, police officers who arrived at the scene found two people shot and “other associated injuries from attendees fleeing.”
“During the altercation, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots,” police and the college said in a joint statement.
Officials identified the victims only as a female and a male in an update on Sunday.
The male victim is in stable condition after being flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. The female victim suffered a graze wound and was treated at and released from a local hospital.
Officials did not say whether the victims were students. To this date, police have released no information about a potential suspect.
“Salisbury Police Department is still investigating the incident and is devoting additional resources to solving this crime,” the department said in its joint statement, noting that the investigation is still in its early stages.
The city of Salisbury stands against gun violence
Livingstone College President Anthony J. Davis denounced the shooting as a “senseless act of violence.”
“We are working collaboratively with our local law enforcement agencies as they are conducting a thorough investigation. Please pray for us in the coming days and weeks ahead,” he stated.
Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander remarked, “There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our community, particularly of our young people. I, and all of the members of City Council, offer our full support to the entire Livingstone College family during this difficult time,” she said in a statement.