NC Homecoming concert leaves two shot as Asian Doll performs

Two people were shot and others left injured when gunfire erupted during the rapper Asian Doll’s performance at a homecoming concert at a North Carolina college over the weekend, officials said.

An altercation quickly escalated into gunfire around 11 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Livingstone College, a historically Black private college in Salisbury, police said. According to NBC News, police officers who arrived at the scene found two people shot and “other associated injuries from attendees fleeing.”

“During the altercation, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots,” police and the college said in a joint statement.

Officials identified the victims only as a female and a male in an update on Sunday.

The male victim is in stable condition after being flown to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. The female victim suffered a graze wound and was treated at and released from a local hospital.

Officials did not say whether the victims were students. To this date, police have released no information about a potential suspect.