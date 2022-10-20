Day care workers charged with felony child abuse in viral video

Listen to this article here

Five day care workers have now been charged with child abuse after a viral video of them intentionally scaring small children wearing a “Scream” mask.

The incident occurred at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi. One day care worker taunted the children, “Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside?” The same masked day care worker can be heard screaming into the face of a small child as they try to bury their face in their arms on the table.

In another moment, the woman in the mask bends down and shrieks in a crying child’s face as she shakes in fear.

“We are supposed to be cleaning up, monster,” the woman who is filming the video can be heard at one point prompting the woman in the mask who continues stalking the crying and screaming children.