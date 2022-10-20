fbpx
Day care workers charged with felony child abuse in viral video

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Five day care workers in Hamilton, Mississippi, have been charged with child abuse after a video of them terrifying small children with a scary mask -- similar to the one seen in the “Scream” film franchise -- went viral. YouTube
Five day care workers have now been charged with child abuse after a viral video of them intentionally scaring small children wearing a “Scream” mask.

The incident occurred at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi. One day care worker taunted the children, “Are you being bad? Do I need to take you outside?” The same masked day care worker can be heard screaming into the face of a small child as they try to bury their face in their arms on the table.

In another moment, the woman in the mask bends down and shrieks in a crying child’s face as she shakes in fear.

“We are supposed to be cleaning up, monster,” the woman who is filming the video can be heard at one point prompting the woman in the mask who continues stalking the crying and screaming children.

According to ABC News, after authorities got wind of what happened at the day care center, they decided to take action.

“On Monday October 17, 2022 the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the County Prosecuting Attorney, and the District Attorney met with the parents of the children involved in the incident at Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center and informed them of the possible criminal charges the law would allow them to pursue,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook in a statement regarding the incident. “Parents were also given an opportunity to share information they had gathered with MCSO Investigators.”

At least one set of parents signed felony child abuse affidavits in Monroe County Justice Court on Wednesday and, on Thursday, a judge issued warrants on charges filed against five of the day care workers by multiple sets of parents on behalf of their children.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office named the offenders in the case as Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton and Traci Hutson.

(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton. Source: Monroe County (MS) Sheriff’s Department.

According to WTVA, McCandless, Kilburn, Newman and Shelton each face three counts of felony child abuse for their role in the incident while Hutson faces two charges of failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor, both misdemeanors. They appeared in court Thursday morning, Oct. 20 where they received bonds.

McCandless and Kilburn each received $20,000 bonds. Newman and Shelton each received $15,000 bonds.

The owner of the daycare is not facing charges.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

