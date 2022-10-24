fbpx
Sports

Hampton’s Byron Perkins, HBCU’s first openly gay football player

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Hampton’s Byron Perkins, HBCU’s first openly gay football player
The defensive back plays for Hampton University in the Colonial Athletic Association. (Photo courtesy of: The Advocate)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Hampton’s Byron Perkins has made history after coming out last week as HBCU’s first openly gay football player.

The redshirt junior from Chicago made his announcement on an Instagram post saying “simply put, I am who I am.”

“I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away from myself,” Perkins wrote on his Instagram. “I’m gay, let it be known that this is not a ‘decision’ or a ‘choice.’ Yes, this is who I am, this is who I’ve been, and this is who I’m going to be.”

In an interview with Outsports, the Hampton defensive back told the outlet that he felt he was adding pressure to his life by not being authentic to himself.

 

Byron Perkins on being authentic

In his Instagram post, Perkins said:

“I have come to understand that life is precious and I could be gone at any moment, therefore, I will no longer be living a lie. No one should have to live a life crippled by what society thinks.

I have been told on many occasions that I walk around and look as if I’m upset. This is not because I am an angry person, but because I have put on a mask, a mask that has restricted me. Today, I am destroying that mask.

For the friends and family that have known and supported me to this point, thank you, and for the friends and family that I will lose…thank you too. You have all helped me in the process of building the young man I am today.”

Byron Perkins said he understands some people may not fully understand him being gay, but he primarily wants to help other gay Black men who are struggling, particularly at HBCUs (historically black college and university).

“Especially at an HBCU, young Black gay men need an outlet,” he said. “They need a support system. There hasn’t been an out gay football athlete at an HBCU. I want to end the stigma of what people think. I want people to know they can be themselves. 

“It’s about that kid who’s going to see this and think he can be himself too.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

1 comment

Hypercoyote October 24, 2022 - 6:05 pm

Is the shirtless pic in case anyone is interested 😭😭😭

Reply

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Lakers Russell Westbrook really puts the 0 in...

Bubba Wallace pushes fellow driver, accused of being...

Bronny James Signs NIL Deal With Beats By...

NFL’s growth abroad now includes giving Africa a...

Brady Signs Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders As Ambassador

Bronny James Signs NIL Nike Endorsement Deal

Deshaun Watson arrives at Browns facility after two...

OKC Thunder taps 26 Black students for next...

Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole in practice...

Police complaint filed after Rams’ Bobby Wagner tackles...