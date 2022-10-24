Beloved actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash

Listen to this article here

Leslie Jordan, the beloved Will & Grace actor has reportedly died in a car crash at the age of 67.

According to TMZ, Jordan was driving his car on Monday when he “suffered a medical episode” and crashed. The comedian and television star was known best for playing Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace. Even though he was not a main star, as the arch nemesis of Karen Walker, Jordan’s character had some of the most iconic scenes of the series.

The actor was also known for his roles in shows like American Horror Story, as a guest judge on Ru Paul’s Drag Race and in films like The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Jordan found renewed adoration during the pandemic as he posted viral videos to Instagram chronicling his boredom in lockdown.

Leslie Jordans fans of all backgrounds are left mourning after his death

News of Leslie Jordan’s passing sent shockwaves across the country.

Sean Hayes, who was Jordan’s co-star on Will & Grace, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is broken”.

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” Hayes wrote. “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him.”

Author Saeed Jones wrote about a scene in the show that always causes him to burst him into laughter.

“Leslie Jordan had a scene in “Will & Grace” where Karen walks into a bar,” Jones wrote.

“Leslie turns around, looks at her and says “I thought I smelled gin and regret.” And I laugh every time I think about it.”

New York Times editor Lindsey Underwood recalled her interview with Jordan early in the pandemic. The article included a photograph of Leslie Jordan sitting on a park bench with two shirtless men on either side of him.

“I think [Leslie Jordan] was glad to talk to me, but happier to do this shoot,” Underwood Joked.

Jordan remembered for his acting, his activism and his infectious joy

Known for his infectious humor and relentless advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community, Jordan leaves behind an inimitable legacy. The actor uniquely utilized his platform to speak out against homophobia and racism, whether through his stage work or his social media.

And perhaps more than many other actors in his network, his fandom encompassed people of all races, genders and sexualities.

In a Tweet paying tribute to Jordan on Monday, artist Jessie Woo posted the last video Jordan put on social media.

In it, Jordan is sitting on a plush velvet couch singing “When the Road is Called Up Yonder”.

“When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more,” Jordan sang, “and the morning breaks, eternal, bright and fair; When the saved of earth shall gather over on the other shore, and the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.”