Jadakiss opens Kiss Café coffee with father and son

Joined by his father and son, lyrical titan and entrepreneur Jadakiss is keeping it all in the family with their new Black-owned coffee brand, Kiss Café.

Jadakiss, whose real name is Jason Phillips, is heavily assisted in the endeavor by his father, Bob Phillips, who spent more than 40 years in the coffee industry. He recently led the coffee importing and trading firm Caturra Corp. as the CEO. Jadakiss’s son, Jaewon Phillips, joined his grandfather at the firm in 2018, according to Yahoo News.