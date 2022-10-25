Jadakiss opens Kiss Café coffee with father and son

|
Joined by his father and son, lyrical titan and entrepreneur Jadakiss is keeping it all in the family with their new Black-owned coffee brand, Kiss Café.
Jadakiss, whose real name is Jason Phillips, is heavily assisted in the endeavor by his father, Bob Phillips, who spent more than 40 years in the coffee industry. He recently led the coffee importing and trading firm Caturra Corp. as the CEO. Jadakiss’s son, Jaewon Phillips, joined his grandfather at the firm in 2018, according to Yahoo News.
“This coffee is for all coffee lovers — no specific age or background or knowledge,” Jadakiss said of the new brand. “Coffee is a universal and a personal thing. Everyone enjoys it differently. And we’re here to help them do that.”
A list of 2021’s top 10 coffee brands was recently released. Starbucks held down the top spot, reporting annual revenue earnings over $24.61 billion, and Maxwell House placed at #10, pulling in $20 million. Kiss Café looks to make a name of their own, entering the profitable market and sit on shelves next to well-established names with consistent brand loyalty.
Kiss Café website describes its coffee, “…each sip commemorates a story passed down. The passion and influence of coffee are inherited by Jason Phillips, widely known as Jadakiss. Through his own routine exposure throughout his career and everyday life, the Phillips family love of coffee is adoringly sustained through his son, Bob’s grandson, Jaewon.
Kiss Café is created with honesty and accessibility. Proudly grounded in heritage, Kiss Café offers premium coffee, uniquely blended and produced with legacy and quality in mind.”
Kiss Café has announced its first release, Beijo, which is named after the Portuguese word for kiss. It can be ordered online at kisscafecoffee.com. Available in whole bean or ground options and priced at $14.99, the brand sells exclusively online and plans to announce its retail partners within the coming months.