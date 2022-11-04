Mother-Daughter Go Viral as Sheryl Lee Ralph and Emmy for Halloween

Listen to this article here

When Tanikia Carpenter had the idea to dress up as Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph around Halloween, she didn’t know that her creativity would lead to receiving flowers from social media and Abbott Elementary star and creator, Quinta Brunson.

The mother, writer and aspiring actress from the southside of Chicago is known for putting together costumes and reenacting movie and theater scenes originally done by some of her favorite celebrity idols. So it was a no-brainer that she pay homage to Black Hollywood royalty, Sheryl Lee Ralph.

In a Facebook post Carpenter said, “Please refer to me as Sheryl Lee Ralph until further notice and India’s [her daughter] new name is Emmy. I knew we HAD to recreate this work of art.”

The post was liked by over 200 people and shared 21 times, eventually catching the attention of Sheryl Lee Ralph herself.

In a Tweet Ralph exclaimed, “OMG!! I’m a winning Halloween costume!!!”

OMG !! I’m a winning Halloween costume!!! pic.twitter.com/DwPBniOluh — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) October 28, 2022

In another tweet, she added, “I love your Emmy!”, referring to Tankia’s four year old daughter India who was dressed as Ralph’s 2022 Emmy award.

I love your Emmy! https://t.co/3qSXuwB1qS — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) October 29, 2022

Receiving love for her idea from other Black women powerhouses like Viola Davis and Quinta Brunson, Tanikia and India became the apple of the media’s eye. In an interview with Today, the 38 year old said:

“To have an idea and to see it so well received, it means a lot and it just confirmed, ‘Hey, just keep going, keep creating, keep thinking of things and it will open doors.’ To have Sheryl herself post it… it means so much. She’s having an amazing year and I’m just happy I get to be a small part of giving her her flowers as a Black actress, to show that you mean a lot to us. If it made her happy and it made her day, it just makes me happy.”

This just may be our favorite mother-daughter Halloween costume so far this year! pic.twitter.com/Sq1OAdvZGz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2022

Days later, Sheri Shepherd also highlighted the viral moment while interviewing Auntie Sheryl on her talk show.

The Carpenter ladies are so thankful for the opportunity to dazzle the world. “All I can say is wow! I NEVER expected my idea to go this far. And it’s going even further. I’ve connected with some amazing people. This is just the beginning. Thank you God for always seeing me,” said Tanikia in a social media post.

And we already know Sheryl Lee Ralph is in a season of wins herself.

Along with receiving her first Emmy Award, the Moesha star was recently recognized with the Honorary Order of Jamaica, for her “sterling contribution as an actress, cultural ambassador of Jamaica and for contribution to the international film industry.” She just finished walking the runway in chic sleepwear for pop and R&B star Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Fashion Show and after 45 years of magic in the entertainment industry, rest assured she’s not done with us yet!