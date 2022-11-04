fbpx
Politics

Oprah Endorses John Fetterman Over Longtime Friend Dr. Oz

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Oprah has endorsed John Fetterman, left, for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania over her longtime friend Dr. Mehmet Oz, right. (AP)
Oprah Winfrey voiced her thoughts Thursday for the Pennsylvania Senate race when she endorsed Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) over Dr. Mehmet Oz (R).

Speaking during her “A Virtual Voting Conversation” with other community leaders, Oprah stressed the importance of voting during next week’s midterm elections.

“If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us,” she said. “Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.”

A somewhat surprising moment came towards the end of the conversation when Winfrey announced that if she lived in Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman would get her Senate vote over longtime friend Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said.

The endorsement came as a surprise to many since Dr. Oz got his start on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” years ago.

Debate neck and neck as Oprah endorses Fetterman

Dr. Oz announced his candidacy for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat last November, which was up for grabs after the retirement of GOP Senator Pat Toomey.

Oprah’s endorsement comes as most polls have the Pennsylvania Senate race neck and neck with just a few days to go before the November 8 midterm elections.

John Fetterman has been the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania since 2019. In May he suffered a stroke that has since compromised his speech processing capabilities.

The two candidates debated for the first and only time at the end of last month where they discussed abortion, fracking, minimum wage, and more.

