fbpx
Politics

Maxwell Frost makes history as youngest member of Congress

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Maxwell Frost makes history as youngest member of Congress
Photo courtesy of Maxwell Frost/Instagram
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z selected to serve in the U.S. Congress.

Frost was heavily favored to win the Orlando-based seat, which is solidly Democrat. He defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish by 19 percentage points. Frost will succeed outgoing Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who failed in challenging incumbent Marco Rubio in the Senate.

Candidates Votes Cast Percent of Total
Maxwell Frost (D) 112,236 58.5%
Calvin Wimbish (R) 77,198 39.9%

Frost is also a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Gen Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

As gun violence affects all Americans, for others like Frost, it became the catalyst for his political career after the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

I am more than thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress,” Mr Frost wrote.

Young people, progressives, Afro-Cubans, gig workers (Frost drove for Uber while on the campaign trail), and activists for gun control made up a large percentage of Frost’s base of supporters.

An advocate of women’s right when nearly 7 in 10 voters say the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion is an important factor in the election, it becomes clearer to see how he won his first crack at Congress.

Frost grew up in an immigrant family, with his grandmother having moved to Florida from Cuba in the early 1960s. The young-Congressman-elect was adopted, noting on his website that his “biological mother was caught in a cycle of drugs, crime, and violence while pregnant.” Without access to healthcare, she was never even able to see a doctor and then made the “difficult decision” to put her child up for adoption.

No rest for the weary, the history-making Frost was back to work after his win ready to make the happiest place on Earth happier — and safer — for all.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Wes Moore becomes first Black Governor of Maryland

Cheri Beasley is defeated by Ted Budd in...

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt defeats Democrat Joy Hofmeister

Brittney Griner moved to penal colony after 264...

Voters could make cannabis legal in half of...

White House economist Jared Bernstein talks October jobs...

Oprah Endorses John Fetterman Over Longtime Friend Dr....

Tulsa World endorsement of Sen. James Lankford is...

Joy Hofmeister greets Greenwood in bid for Oklahoma...

US proposes military intervention in Haiti—again