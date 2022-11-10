fbpx
Social Justice

1M in grant funds for Tulsa orgs. combatting racial disparities

by The Black Wall Street Times
The Commemoration Fund supports bold and innovative efforts to  correct social, political, and economic injustices that impact Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and People of Color in Tulsa. (Commemoration Fund website)
Tulsa, Okla. — The Commemoration Fund is excited to announce the launch of its third grant cycle and welcomes nonprofits serving communities of color across the metro to apply.

The Commemoration Fund, comprised entirely of people of color, awards grants ranging from $3,000 to $100,000 to nonprofits that are committed to combatting racial and economic disparities in Tulsa.  

“A board composed of people of color–100%–governs the Commemoration Fund. That is a rarity.  Indeed, it seems to be unique,” said Board Vice Chair, Hannibal Johnson. “We know of no other charitable fund in the country vesting sole authority in people of color to determine where and how to distribute grant funds.” 

As in previous years, the Commemoration Fund will likely award a total of $1 million to Tulsa organizations dedicated to implementing creative solutions that alleviate community and societal inequities for Tulsa’s communities of color.

This includes nonprofits serving communities of color,  programs that alleviate generational barriers created due to racial and economic disparities, and more. 

Commemoration Fund seeks applicants for grant funding

“We make a difference for our communities of color in Tulsa,” said Board Chair, Glenda Love Williams.  “Among other creative initiatives, the Commemoration Fund grants have supported new ways of treating diabetes, tech innovation, meal distribution, and seeding new financing vehicles. We are not done yet. Qualified nonprofits with bold ideas and the capacity to execute them should consider applying.” 

Since its launch in 2020, The Commemoration Fund has awarded 49 grants to local nonprofit organizations, supporting initiatives that have directly impacted areas such as informal education, economic development, advocacy, and community/cultural equity and social justice.

Recipients of the last two grant cycles have varied greatly in industry focus, yet all organizations have demonstrated a  commitment to championing diversity and equity through developmental and transformational programs designed to improve the lives of our Black, Latinx, Indigenous, and otherwise historically underserved communities in Tulsa.

“We received more than 100 grant applications during our first two cycles,” said Love Williams. “Seventy percent of the nonprofits we supported in those initial cycles are being led by people of color, and all of them serve communities of color.”

How to apply 

Organizations interested in applying for a grant can find the application online at  https://zarrow.org/commemorationfund/.

Grants will be considered for general operations, specific programs, equipment, consulting, research, or other efforts to address disparities rooted in systemic racism. 

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m., February 3, 2023, and will be reviewed by the Commemoration Fund board.

The board consists of Glenda Love Williams, Ret. President & CEO, Ronald McDonald House, and Nonprofit Consultant; Eunice Tarver, Vice President of Student Success & Equity, Tulsa Community College Northeast Campus; Moises Echeverria, President, Foundation for Tulsa Schools; Joseph Bojang, Owner, Web Champs; Hannibal B. Johnson, Author, Attorney & Consultant; Ashley Philippsen, Deputy Director, ImpactTulsa.; Danny Williams, Lawyer, Frederic Dorwart Lawyers; and Wilson Pipestem, Partner, Pipestem Law. 

About the Commemoration Fund 

The Commemoration Fund supports bold and innovative efforts to  correct social, political, and economic injustices that impact Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and People of Color in Tulsa.

Our grant-making addresses disparities rooted in white supremacy and systemic  racism with sustainable, collaborative solutions. Learn more at zarrow.org/commemorationfund.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

