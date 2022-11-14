Buffalo shooting survivors talk trauma and healing six months later

Listen to this article here

Six months after a racially motivated kill spree at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, NY, many survivors continue to struggle to address their collective trauma and move forward with everyday life.

Carlton Steverson is credited with saving lives by hiding customers and colleagues in a freezer during the mass shooting. He said focusing on his new job as assistant deli manager helps him cope with the psychological trauma he endured.

Although he acknowledges mental-health counseling and anti-anxiety medication has helped, the trauma he and his colleagues and customers endured on May 14 in predominantly Black East Buffalo will likely haunt him for the rest of his life.

The 29-year-old Steverson, a father of four girls and a son, began working at Tops market a month before an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three other victims. He was one of the first employees to report back to work when the renovated market reopened on July 15. Back in August, Steverson told ABC News he felt as if he was on “autopilot, just moving without thinking.”

Now, six months after the massacre, other Tops market workers said they have made bingo part of their healing journey.

“It’s not something where you always have to come up with a conversation piece because you’re doing something. You’re busy, like your brain is busy doing something,” one Tops worker, Fragrance Harris Stanfield, told ABC News. “But you’re also there with each other. It’s just a moment to let your shoulders down.”