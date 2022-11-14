‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ opens to $330 million weekend

Listen to this article here

According to Disney, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has made $330 million globally so far. The Marvel movie opened to an estimated $180 million in North America according to the film studio.

Despite all of the emotional and theatrical challenges that come with telling a heroic sequel without its hero, T’Challa, Wakanda Forever memorializes Chadwick Boseman as King while also securing a sizable box office opening this weekend.

The opening numbers represent one of the best premieres of the year and makes the superhero film the highest-grossing debut ever for the month of November. The original record belonged to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which made $158 million in November 2013.