‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ opens to $330 million weekend

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Box Office Collection (Image: Reuters)
According to Disney, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has made $330 million globally so far. The Marvel movie opened to an estimated $180 million in North America according to the film studio.

Despite all of the emotional and theatrical challenges that come with telling a heroic sequel without its hero, T’Challa, Wakanda Forever memorializes Chadwick Boseman as King while also securing a sizable box office opening this weekend.

The opening numbers represent one of the best premieres of the year and makes the superhero film the highest-grossing debut ever for the month of November. The original record belonged to “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which made $158 million in November 2013.

When “Black Panther” hit theaters in February 2018, it opened to a stellar $202 million weekend. It then went on to make $1.3 billion worldwide and garnered multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The film is considered to be one of the best from the comic book genre and one of the best from Marvel.

As for its critical reception, “Wakanda Forever” notched an 84% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences also gave the film an “A” on CinemaScore.

Marvel now owns the two biggest opening weekends of the year. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, another Marvel Studios feature, opened to $187.4 million back in May, a figure that has yet to be topped by another movie this year.

According to Forbes, ticket sales for Disney’s latest blockbuster were fueled by huge amounts of Black and hispanic moviegoers. Specifically, African American and hispanics represented 36% and 13% of ticket buyers respectively, according to EntTelligence.

The African American audience turnout for this film was more than double the demographic size typically represented for other Marvel films. These ethnic groups are responsible for making the film such a huge success since the cast is predominantly Black with several hispanic actors.

