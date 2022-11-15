Listen to this article here

Donald Trump launched his 2024 presidential run from his Mar-a-Lago mansion on Tuesday night.

Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and lost the 2016 popular vote to Hillary Clinton, is all in on a third attempt to win the White House.

The former president’s announcement comes on the heels of startling and embarrassing midterm losses for Republicans. Republicans, who were forecast to win the Senate and sweep over 40 seats in the House, quite simply, did not. Democrats kept the Senate and, a full week after Election Day, Republicans are still waiting to capture the House.

The red wave the party cheered on for weeks barely registered as a ripple.

Many pundits and Republican leaders were quick to blame Trump for Republican losses. Across the Republican spectrum, many said it’s time for the party to cast Trump aside and look to the future.

Trump claimed he told Republicans to “be happy if they win by two seats”. On election night, however, he claimed to reporters that Republicans would win by more than 60 seats.

The twice-impeached former President ardently supported election deniers in swing states across the country. Trump traveled to support candidates like Mehmet Oz, Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Adam Laxalt, Joe Kent and many others nationwide. His one litmus test for these candidates was their fealty to him, and their willingness to push lies about the 2020 election.

All of the liars endorsed by Trump in states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin lost.

On Tuesday night, in a room filled with supporters like Roger Stone and Madison Cawthorn, Trump powered ahead with a self-aggrandizing speech. Positioning himself as the leader of “the greatest political movement in American history”, Trump declared “America’s turnaround starts now”.

Trump took shots at Joe Biden, denied climate change and urged people to vote for Herschel Walker during his speech. He failed, however, to offer any clear plans for the country’s future.

“We are here tonight to declare that it does not have to be this way,” Trump said. “Two years ago, we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation again… This decline is not a fate we must accept.”

“In order to make America great and glorious again,” Trump said, “I am ann

Trump, who will be 78 in November 2024, is facing civil and criminal investigations by Congress and several states for his role in the January 6th insurrection.