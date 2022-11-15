White “Cash Me Outside” girl darkens skin — still not Black

Listen to this article here

On Monday, Bhad Bhabie went on Instagram to show off her new look, however, the likes were not coming in as she’d hoped.

Back in September 2016, 13-year-old Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli and her mother appeared on Dr. Phil to discuss her “out-of-control” behavior. During the taping, she uttered the phrase “Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” which went viral and has since propelled her to an apparent rap career.

Today, the 19-year-old goes by the name Bhad Bhabie and since making a name and monetizing off of Black culture wasn’t enough, now she is quite literally changing her look to appear as a Black woman.

When a white girl acts like a hoodrat on TV, it’s praised and embraced as if she’s doing something incredible, however, if a Black girl had said the same thing — let’s just say no murals would be painted of her.

Black Twitter wasn’t feeling the culture colonizer

Yesterday, Black Twitter soon let its voice be heard, users commenting, “They love trying to make themselves look black.” Another said, “They Don’t Like Us… But Wanna BE US Sooo Baddd! SICC!!!”

How TF Bhad Bhabie go from a white teenager to a grown black woman? pic.twitter.com/n4TEOkxVQU — micah ❤️ (@MiKah_Gee) April 6, 2020

In a social media post years ago, Bhabie expressed confusion about why anyone would want to be Black, even as she today joins the likes of Rachel Dolezal, who too masquerades as a Black woman (poorly).

How the tables turned pic.twitter.com/MrMI3jWW4b — Chantel (@Shyandbroke21) November 14, 2022

This is why we need to do a better job at gatekeeping, I'm tired of the blackfishing and profiteering off what they "think" Black is, only for these same people to turn around change their whole persona when it suits them🙄 — Maury_Sexy_Decoy💋👠 (@MichMelle92) November 14, 2022

The drastic alteration has also prompted conversations about white womens’ obsession with Black skin, especially as it pertains to the aesthetics and nuances of Black womanhood. Bhabie wants the look of a Black woman, but she doesn’t want the life of one. We’ve all known people like her. Those who love us for how high we jump, how well we dress, the way we talk, and our natural physique. They seem to love everything about Black culture, but Black people themselves.

While cosplaying a Black woman in blonde tresses may be fun for her, this is hardly for her first time being called out for being a culture vulture. In December of 2019, she caught flack online after she posted a photo of herself with her hair done up in box braids. In response to the backlash, the then-16-year-old lashed out on Instagram where she derisively chided Black woman for wearing wigs and weaves. “To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box Braids, guess the f*ck what, y’all hair [ain’t] meant to be straight but y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which [isn’t anything] like your natural hair texture at all,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. After going public with her new look on Instagram, the backlash was swift and so was her response. Later on Monday, she doubled down her on highly problematic decision and showed the foundation she uses.

Bhad Bhabie responds to comments about her appearance! pic.twitter.com/L0PHIn46ht — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 14, 2022

Between herself and Dolezal, these women are doing the most to appear as something they’ll never be.

Bhad Bhabie is not the only one

A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a Black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. According to News Break, the woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.

Martina and her husband, Michael Eurwin, routinely inject themselves with the synthetic hormone Melanotan to keep their dark skin appearance. Still, despite the change, Martina and her husband want to have black children. However, when reporters asked the couple how that would be possible since she and her husband were both born white. Martina replied, “My doctor has told me it is possible as I have changed myself internally.”

While they say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, Black women may beg to differ as they see these women do the most to appear as something they’ll never come close to.