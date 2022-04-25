Racist Karen charged after attacking Black teenage Little Caesars worker 

ENID, Okla. – Rachel Lee Scheuerman has been charged with “malicious harassment based on race” for assaulting a Black teenage Little Caesars worker and calling him the n-word several times after the store ran out of crazy bread.

On March 30, 2022, 17-year-old Chris Beard was working as a drive thru cashier at the popular pizza restaurant on 1725 W. Owen K. Garriot Rd after finishing his school day when Scheuerman drove up seeking an order of two pizzas and crazy bread, according to an Enid Police Department incident report shared with The Black Wall Street Times.

Chris told the woman the store was out of crazy bread, which angered the woman, the incident report states.

“Are you serious?” The woman allegedly responded. Chris told her that if she pulled up to the window he would still be able to give her the two pizzas she requested. Scheuerman pulled around to the window and asked the working teen, “do you want a diploma?”

Chris responded, saying “Yes.” The woman then said “Listen here, N*gger,” the incident report shows. Chris in turn asked “What?”

Scheuerman then replied “You heard me you f*cking N*gger!” She then asked if her words hurt the young, Black teen. After he replied no, the report goes on to state that Scheuerman then got out of her car, stepped up to the window, and slapped Chris two times across his face.

Beard – Enid Police Offense_Incident Report dtd 03.30.22

Footage captures Racist Karen slapping Black teenage Little Caesars employee

Cell phone footage shared with the responding officer, Nicole Binckley, verified the assault, according to the incident report. Store footage shared with The Black Wall Street Times also verified the assault took place.

“The child is traumatized,” Attorney Ronald Kelly told The Black Wall Street Times in a zoom interview. On the night of the incident, only teens were working at the Little Caesars. No one called police immediately after the assault. Instead, when Chris got home he told his parents, who took him to the Enid Police Department to file a complaint, Attorney Kelly said.

For days the family hadn’t heard whether any charges were filed, causing them to seek counsel.

“If this child would have done anything to this lady, his mother and father would have to have him in a juvenile arraignment within 48 hours, I guarantee it. There is clearly an unbalance,” Attorney Kelly told The Black Wall Street Times.

“Any African American student or kid that went into an establishment and slapped a White person upside the head, they would’ve been arrested that same day,” he added.

Enid Police confirm Rachel Lee Scheuerman was arrested and charged weeks after assault

The Black Wall Street Times reached out to the Enid Police Department to determine whether the investigation was still ongoing after the incident at Little Caesars.

Public Information Officer Cass Rains confirmed that a warrant was filed against Rachel Lee Scheuerman on April 14, 2022, roughly two weeks after the initial encounter.

“Rachel lee Scheuerman was charged on April 14 with malicious harassment based on race,” Officer Rains told The Black Wall Street Times.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network (OSCN), Rachel Lee Scheuerman was arraigned on April 21 and has a bond appearance court hearing on May 12. Bond has been set at $5,000.

Crime at Little Caesars punishable by fine and imprisonment

Officer Rains also told The Black Wall Street Times that responding Officer Nicole Binckley was able to identify the defendant based on cell phone video at the scene. According to Rains, Officer Binckley visited the home of Rachel Lee Scheuerman in the early morning hours after the evening incident. During their visit, Scheuerman allegedly admitted to slapping teenager Chris Beard and calling him the n-word.

The Black Wall Street Times has reached out to Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields, who shared a probable cause affidavit.

According to the document, an officer discovered the Scheuerman residence after noticing a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle in surveillance footage. The woman told an officer that she was simply “joking with the kid, you know how it is.” She also denied calling the Black teen the n-word twice, though she admitted to hurling the racial slur at him once.

Probable Cause Affidavit: Scheuerman Rachel 4-25-2022

Ultimately, it’s unclear why it took nearly two weeks for the charges to be filed.

According to Oklahoma law: No person shall maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability.

Penalties for a conviction of this crime include a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in prison.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with a probable cause affidavit shared with The Black Wall Street Times via Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields.