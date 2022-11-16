fbpx
Mary J. Blige dropping inspirational children’s book

by Tanesha Peeples
Mary J. Blige arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Her new children's book, a picture book titled "Mary Can!", will be released in March 2023 by HarperCollins Publisher. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Listen to this article here

Family, Mary J. Blige is coming out with a picture book titled Mary Can!, to be released in March 2023 by HarperCollins Publisher. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is letting the young people know that when it comes to fulfilling their dreams, they “don’t need no hateration or holleration in this dancery!” And, it’s probably the cutest children’s book cover I’ve ever seen.

Mary excitedly made her announcement to fans through a post on Instagram, to which they and other Hollywood hitters like Kerry Washington, Vanessa Bryant, Remy Ma and Ludacris shared in her joy.  

 

In an interview with People Magazine, the singer, songwriter, philanthropist and actress dove deeper into her motivation to inspire and empower youth to strive to reach their highest potential regardless of the challenges life presents:

“I want kids to know that there are no limits to what they can accomplish. My wish is for my nieces and nephews to feel they can achieve anything they imagine. Growing up, I was constantly told that my dreams were too big, too bold, and too far out of reach. I think we need to reinforce that nothing is impossible.”

New children’s book

“From start to finish, this book has been my own dream – starting from just the idea, to partnering with Ashleigh Corrin and Harper Collins who helped bring Mary Can! to life, to seeing the final and finished book – I couldn’t be more excited to share this with the younger generation,” Blige added.

Mary has never been shy about telling her story. 

The Bronx, New York native first stepped on the scene in 1989 and three years later, hit us with one of the most iconic R&B albums of all time, What’s the 411? That and every album since has been interwoven with Mary’s life experiences.

In her 2021 documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, Mary discussed her emotional struggles, talked about how she survived an abusive relationship and how she fought to overcome addictions to drugs and alcohol. 

For anyone who’s been to her live shows, she gives us all that she’s been through in her onstage performances–especially when she does No More Drama.  

And at 51 years old, Mary is unstoppable.

Earlier this year, she released her 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which kicked off a nationwide tour. And we can’t forget her GOAT (greatest of all time) Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Anderson.Paak.

She’s a nine-time Grammy Award winner. She has had 42 singles charting on the Billboard Hot 100, making her one of the best-performing artists to date on the chart. Blige has been in several movies and TV series. She also executive produced Lifetime’s biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, the highest-rated original movie for Lifetime since 2016.

I can’t think of anyone better to share their real and inspiring story with young people. A Black woman who grew up poor and from the projects who’s now known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. Give Mary her flowers and newest title of “Author”.

Tanesha Peeples is driven by one question in her work--"If not me then who?" As a strategist and injustice interrupter, Tanesha merges the worlds of communications and grassroots activism to push for radical change, specifically in the public education system. Her passion for community and relentless mission for justice and liberation drive her in uplifting and amplifying the voices and advocacy of those that are often ignored. Tanesha wholeheartedly believes that education is the foundation for success. Her grand vision is one where everyone-regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender or zip code-can have access to a comfortable quality of life and enjoy the freedoms and liberties promised to all Americans. And that's what she works towards every day.

