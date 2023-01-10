Listen to this article here

Shemar Moore and his long-time girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting their first child together. The new bundle of joy is the 52-year-old actor’s first kid.

Moore revealed the happy news as a guest on the Jennifer Hudson Show. His episode is due to air on January 26. The talk show used his announcement as a very rousing promotional clip.

The video started with the Criminal Minds actor saying, “I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8.”

He then dropped his baby bomb, “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Hudson and her audience shared in the actor’s joy and congratulated him.

The host acknowledged his mother, knowing she “is smiling down from heaven.”

Moore lost his mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore in 2020.

The actor beamed as he continued, “I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up.”

He ended the reveal with, “It’s going to be the best part of — my life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

YouTube courtesy of Jennifer Hudson Show

The Gender Reveal

The actor prolonged the excitement around his baby reveal by posting a gender reveal video on his Instagram.

The video captioned, “Mama’s smiling from Heaven ?? … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ????” opens up with the party theme, “A little Moore” scribed across a wall.

Moore and Dizon, 39 take turns declairing their eagerness to know the gender of their baby.

“Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies. Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy.”

The actor acknowledged his late mother stating she’s still “a part of all of this.”

Moore claimed if the child was a boy his name would be “Legend”, and if they were a girl, the name would be “Franky.”

The mom-to-be was anxious but admitted she secretly wanted a girl.

The moment of truth came when a helicopter flew over the party spraying pink dust into the air, revealing they will be welcoming a baby girl.