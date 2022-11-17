Tamika Mallory to join ‘Justice for Julius Jones’ commemoration

Listen to this article here

Tamika Mallory, national civil rights leader, will join the ‘Justice for Julius (Jones) Prayer Vigil on Friday, November 18. ‘A Year In Reflection’ at the Oklahoma History Center in commemoration of the 1-year anniversary of Julius’ commutation from death row.

Tamika Mallory has long been an advocate for the voiceless, most publicly observed in her sustained efforts to hold the officers accountable for the 2020 murder of Breonna Taylor. As a Harlem World native, not only does Mallory organize locally, but she advocates for the culture across the country.

Julius Jones has spent over 20 years on death row for a 1999 car-jacking murder despite evidence of ineffective council, racial bias among the jury, and testimony that another man, Christopher Jordan, admitted to the killing.

Though Jones has always maintained his innocence, his case gained renewed attention in 2018, when the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense” spotlighted his story. Today, he counts among his supporters like Mallory, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and more than 6.5 million people have signed a Change.org petition asking Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt to prevent his execution due to the many questions surrounding his case.

Most recently, Tamika Mallory signed an open letter in support of Megan Thee Stallion along with The Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium, condemning violence and praising her courage. On Friday, she’ll stand in solidarity with worldwide supporters along with Oklahomans seeking an end to yet another inmate’s death while calling attention to the injustice which has existed from the case’s onset.

Last year, as Gov. Stitt’s administration relaunched executions in the state, a grassroots movement in support of Jones led to international efforts to halt his execution. On Nov. 18, 2021 Gov. Stitt eventually stopped it four hours before the scheduled execution after high school student walkouts across the state, prayer rallies at the Capitol, and the arrest of an OKC pastor. While Stitt granted Jones clemency, he went against the Board’s recommendation to offer the possibility of parole. Tamika Mallory was on the ground just before the stop of the execution.

Antoinette Jones, Julius’ sister, has been fighting for her brother’s innocence and release for much of her life. “I’m still humbled by all the people who showed up to save my life. Now I want them to show up to help bring my freedom back,” Julius Jones previously told The Black Wall Street Times via a voice recording shared by Antoinette.

Supporters of Julius Jones are welcome to join Mallory and others on Friday at 7 p.m. CT at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73105.