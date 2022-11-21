fbpx
‘Love Is Blind’ couple announces split after defending relationship

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Raven Ross and SK Alagbada Courtesy of Netflix
“Love Is Blind” season 3’s Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada have announced in a joint statement posted to their Instagram Stories on Sunday that they have called it quits, saying, “We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways.”

According to ABC News, the former couple became engaged after the third season of the popular Netflix reality dating show. Alagbada said no to marrying Ross at their wedding in the finale, but they revealed during the reunion special that they were still dating.

Allegations of SK cheating has been the source of much speculation online.

The joint split statement on their Instagram Stories said in part:

“Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time.

“Thank you for following our story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Never Seen ‘Love Is Blind?’ Here’s all you need to know

Over 10 days or so, these romantics would enter “pods,” cozy little rooms with a couch and a shared wall, talk to their prospective spouses, and have their interactions filmed.

The show calls those conversations “dates,” and multiple dates qualify as a boyfriend/girlfriend scenario. If those dates flame out, those strangers become “exes ” — but if they’re successful, the eventual goal is engagement after a mere four weeks of knowing one another.

News of their split comes after unconfirmed allegations of Alagbada cheating on Ross surfaced on social media. They said in their statement they could not “provide additional details” on the rumors “due to on-going legal proceedings.”

The reality stars asked for fans to respect their privacy at this time, adding, “Thank you for following our love story and believing in us.”

“This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it,” their statement concluded. “Your love and support means everything.”

