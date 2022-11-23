fbpx
Black man, white Grandma plan to share 7th Thanksgiving dinner

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have shared the last six Thanksgiving dinner meals together after a mistaken text brought them into each other's lives. (Jamal Hinton Twitter)
What began as a mistaken text sent to the wrong person has resulted in seven years of friendship between two strangers over Thanksgiving dinner.

Back in 2016, Wanda Dench sent a text to her grandson reminding him of the family meal, but he’d gotten a new number. Jamal Hinton responded jokingly instead.

Dench sent a text to who she thought was her grandson, telling him she would love if he could attend their Thanksgiving dinner.

“You not my grandma,” Jamal Hinton responded. “Can I still get a plate tho?”

With the true spirit of a loving grandmother, and in a reversal of roles, the White grandmother invited the Black man to her cookout.

“Of course you can,” she replied. “That’s what grandma’s do…feed every one.”

In this Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 photo, Jamal Hinton, center, and Wanda Dench, right, and her family and friends, have Thanksgiving dinner at Wanda’s home, in Mesa, Ariz. Dench, who accidentally texted Hinton, a stranger, an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner made good on her offer, greeting the teen visitor with a hug and an oven full of food after their story swept through social media. (Tom Tingle /The Arizona Republic via AP)

Thanksgiving story highlights love for thy neighbor

The mistaken texts and subsequent invitation resulted in the duo’s families sharing Thanksgiving each year since then. Now, as supporters wait around each year for an update, Jamal Hinton didn’t disappoint.

“To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

 

Last year, Wanda Dench’s invitation to Jamal Hinton included his girlfriend, Mikeala, and his entire family.

It’s anyone’s guess how extravagant this year’s celebration will be, but if the past is any indication, love for thy neighbor will surely be in the mix.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

