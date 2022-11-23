Black man, white Grandma plan to share 7th Thanksgiving dinner

Listen to this article here

What began as a mistaken text sent to the wrong person has resulted in seven years of friendship between two strangers over Thanksgiving dinner.

Back in 2016, Wanda Dench sent a text to her grandson reminding him of the family meal, but he’d gotten a new number. Jamal Hinton responded jokingly instead.

Dench sent a text to who she thought was her grandson, telling him she would love if he could attend their Thanksgiving dinner.

“You not my grandma,” Jamal Hinton responded. “Can I still get a plate tho?”

With the true spirit of a loving grandmother, and in a reversal of roles, the White grandmother invited the Black man to her cookout.

“Of course you can,” she replied. “That’s what grandma’s do…feed every one.”

Thanksgiving story highlights love for thy neighbor

The mistaken texts and subsequent invitation resulted in the duo’s families sharing Thanksgiving each year since then. Now, as supporters wait around each year for an update, Jamal Hinton didn’t disappoint.

“To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday! 🦃🖤 pic.twitter.com/JTJe6ZSOTS — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2022

We so need this right now when everything seems so dark. Best wishes. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 23, 2022

Last year, Wanda Dench’s invitation to Jamal Hinton included his girlfriend, Mikeala, and his entire family.

It’s anyone’s guess how extravagant this year’s celebration will be, but if the past is any indication, love for thy neighbor will surely be in the mix.