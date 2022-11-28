Mexico files charges against Shanquella Robinson alleged attacker

Listen to this article here

Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a suspect in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native who died on Oct. 29 while on vacation with six others in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Mexican authorities have not publicly named the American woman they are seeking to extradite, but have confirmed it is the one who violently attacked Robinson in the viral video.

As the family waits for more answers, Mexican authorities have confirmed Robinson was killed in a “direct attack, not an accident.”

The local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, furthered, “Actually, it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit.”

Soon after the video of the alleged assault, many social media users identified Daejhanae Jackson as the bludgeoning attacker. Her name has since been plastered all over the internet as the lead suspect in Shanquella’s death, however, Jackson maintained her innocence on social media.

After posting her cash app only weeks ago, Jackson defended the decision, saying that she would only speak about what occurred in paid interviews.

The since-deleted Instagram account stated,”People want the scoop on what happened and I’m not going to just offer that information up! I am not what they say I am.” Jackson has not publicly spoken about the matter since then. Her whereabouts and cooperation in the case are unknown at this time.

The FBI is also involved in the ongoing investigation and Jackson’s potential role in the unsolved death.