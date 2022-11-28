Black-owned cookie shop opens in downtown Tulsa for the holidays

Listen to this article here

Tulsa is adding a new Black-owned cookie shop to it’s culinary landscape this holiday season.

Onifade’s Cookie Company, a local favorite, is opening a 45-day pop-up store in downtown through the start of 2023. The baking company, started by its now 15-year-old head chef, has been churning out some of the most decadent desserts in the city for nearly five years.

The world-class treats have been growing in popularity. Shops across Tulsa have started carrying Onifade’s cookies for customers to purchase them. Onifade and his mom and business partner, Sei, also sell the homemade deserts online.

With the addition of its first brick-and-mortar location, Onifade’s Cookie Co. hopes to reach a whole new audience.

Onifade’s Cookie Co. now open at 6th and Main throughout the holiday season

Now, folks enjoying the downtown holiday lights, grabbing dinner or exploring First Friday can pop in to sweeten their experience. The pop-up shop sits on the corner of 6th and Main, across from Chapman Centennial Green. It officially launches Monday, November 28 and will stay open through December.

The cookie shop’s convenient hours of 11a.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Fridays and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays will let Tulsans satisfy their sweet tooth all week long. Customers can buy just one cookie or order in bulk, making these treats a delicious and affordable option for any holiday party.

The menu of cookies includes classics like chocolate chip, new flavors like Lemon White Chocolate, and Onifade’s favorite: the butter cookies. Vegan and gluten free options are also available.

The cookie shop is one of the only Black-owned dessert shops in Tulsa. Onifade’s passion for business and baking is a reminder of Greenwood and Tulsa’s place in history as one of the epicenters of Black entrepreneurs in America.

Sei and Onifade, the company’s owners, encourage everyone to come by and try one (or more) of the famous sweets.

“We’re open, y’all!” Sei told The Black Wall Street Times. “Come get your cookies!”