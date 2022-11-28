O’Dell Beckham Jr. comeback still on schedule after plane removal

Listen to this article here

On Sunday, NFL free agent O’Dell Beckham Jr. was the alleged source of a “medical emergency” when The Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to American Airlines Flight 1228 from Miami to LAX.

In a truly bizarre incident, which resulted in Beckham’s departure, the two sides offer two different versions of events.

Miami police released a statement: “Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected five-hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers’ arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was de-planed, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident.”

Local 10 News reached out to American Airlines, which backed up the police with the following statement:

“American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:54 a.m. local time.”

Attorney for Beckham, Daniel Davillier, argued his client had a blanket over his head while on board because he was sleeping, not because of non-compliance or refusal to adhere to any seatbelt rules. Davillier also states Beckham was never given the chance to place his seatbelt on before being asked to leave the plane.

Beckham was not detained or charged by police, and officers did not indicate any investigation was being conducted into the incident on the airplane.

Additionally, Davillier sent a statement to ABC News in regard to the incident. It read:

“Earlier today, Odell Beckham Jr boarded a morning flight in Miami without any problems. The flight was delayed after boarding and prior to take off Mr. Beckham fell asleep with his blanket over his head, which is his normal practice for long flights. He was awakened and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked. He responded that he was asleep, and that he would put his seatbelt on at that time. He was informed that it was too late, and that either he would have to get off the plane or everyone would have to deplane.”

“The overzealous flight attendant refused to simply allow Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight and instead immediately removed everyone from the plane. At no time was Mr Beckham disruptive or combative. He was willing to comply with the seatbelt requirement, but the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr. Beckham removed from the flight. The airline proceeded to send Mr. Beckham’s luggage to Los Angeles without him.”

“This incident was completely unnecessary. Sleeping on a plane should not be a cause for removal from a flight. If they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, then they could have done the same thing and woken him up to ask him to put on his seatbelt.”

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

He was then escorted by officers to a non-secure area of the terminal, where Beckham made other travel arrangements, police said. Incredulous, he tweeted through the unreal experience.

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Expected to meet with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills this week, O’Dell Beckham Jr. will soon choose his next landing spot with the hopes of a second Super Bowl ring in mind.

The last time football fans saw Beckham he was scoring a touchdown with the Los Angeles Rams in the big game just before leaving with a knee injury only minutes later. After successful surgery in February, his on-field return is expected sometime in December.