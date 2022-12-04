fbpx
Arts and Culture

Actress Keke Palmer announces pregnancy while hosting SNL

by Tanesha Peeples
by Tanesha Peeples
Actress Keke Palmer Announces Pregnancy While Hosting SNL
Keke Palmer announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live! (Youtube)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Y’all, Keke Palmer is pregnant! While hosting last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the 29 year old revealed that she and her boo, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child.

Expressing that she wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret for as long as she could, Keke opened the show with, “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer then ripped open a long, gray blazer to reveal her growing baby bump to the world.

She continued with, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Keke Palmer is pregnant

Over the years, Palmer has been very public about her struggles with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), which can cause irregular periods, migraines, facial hair growth, weight gain, insulin resistance, painful periods, ovarian cysts and fertility issues. 

Plagued with chronic acne as a result of PCOS, the actress posted on Instagram, “Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Poly Cystic Ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea.”

Palmer has been in the film industry since she was a child but, she doesn’t want us to get things twisted–she is very much grown. Adding her own comedic element to the monologue, the Nope star said, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

We’re happy for the beautiful couple and wish them a happy and healthy journey into parenthood!

Tanesha Peeples is driven by one question in her work--"If not me then who?" As a strategist and injustice interrupter, Tanesha merges the worlds of communications and grassroots activism to push for radical change, specifically in the public education system. Her passion for community and relentless mission for justice and liberation drive her in uplifting and amplifying the voices and advocacy of those that are often ignored. Tanesha wholeheartedly believes that education is the foundation for success. Her grand vision is one where everyone-regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender or zip code-can have access to a comfortable quality of life and enjoy the freedoms and liberties promised to all Americans. And that's what she works towards every day.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Harlem Globetrotter Max Pearce releases “Art of an...

“Tupac of Iran,” Toomaj Salehi, faces possible execution

North Tulsa native Jerica Wortham has something to...

‘Bob Marley One Love Experience’ is coming to...

Megan Thee Stallion First Black Woman to Grace...

21 Savage and Nas prove hip hop is...

Award-winning documentary sheds light on being ‘Black in...

Black Creeks to rally supporters ahead of historic...

Black-owned cookie shop opens in downtown Tulsa for...

‘Black Bird Beekeepers’ takes the sting so you...