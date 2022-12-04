Actress Keke Palmer announces pregnancy while hosting SNL

Listen to this article here

Y’all, Keke Palmer is pregnant! While hosting last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the 29 year old revealed that she and her boo, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child.

Expressing that she wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret for as long as she could, Keke opened the show with, “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer then ripped open a long, gray blazer to reveal her growing baby bump to the world.

She continued with, “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Over the years, Palmer has been very public about her struggles with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), which can cause irregular periods, migraines, facial hair growth, weight gain, insulin resistance, painful periods, ovarian cysts and fertility issues.

Plagued with chronic acne as a result of PCOS, the actress posted on Instagram, “Hey you guys, for some of you this may be TMI, but for me my platform has always been used for things much greater than me. Poly Cystic Ovarian syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea.”

Palmer has been in the film industry since she was a child but, she doesn’t want us to get things twisted–she is very much grown. Adding her own comedic element to the monologue, the Nope star said, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.”

We’re happy for the beautiful couple and wish them a happy and healthy journey into parenthood!