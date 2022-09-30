fbpx
Keke Palmer launches new digital entertainment platform: KeyTV

by Nate Morris
Keke Palmer at Met Gala
Keke Palmer arrives at the 2022 Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
“I am so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV,” Keke Palmer said in a video posted to Twitter Friday. “Where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

KeyTV, the newest venture from entrepreneur Keke Palmer, will focus on “spotlighting a new generation of creators”.

The move comes as Palmer, a nearly 20 year vet in the entertainment industry, is continuing to see her star rise.  Palmer received her breakthrough role at twelve when she played Akeelah Anderson in the acclaimed film “Akeelah and the Bee”. Since then, the singer, actor and screenwriter has appeared in a dozen films and over 30 movies. She’s recently starred in Jordan Peele’s latest film “Nope” and was named the newest host of the long-running gameshow Password.

So it comes as no surprise that the beloved actress’s announcement of her new digital entertainment platform is receiving accolades all across the internet.

TeenVogue calls Palmer “a media titan” and Buzzfeed says she is “a modern day renaissance woman” whose “reign in Hollywood is just getting started”.

Keke Palmer is making entertainment history with the launch of KeyTV

As Palmer takes a new leap and launches her own online platform, she immediately begins re-shaping entertainment history.

In 2018, there were fewer than ten Black-owned television networks in the United States.  An estimated 70% of Black-focused shows air on other networks.

Now, Keke Palmer adds another outlet to the list, carving out her space in the more than $700 billon industry.

“[In my career], I learned how to be a collaborator,” Palmer said in her announcement video. “I want to share everything I’ve learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all.”

“All it takes is for one of us to unlock a door – to unlock a million doors for each other.”

Nate Morris moved to the Tulsa area in 2012 and has committed himself to helping build a more equitable and just future for everyone who calls the city home. As a teacher, advocate, community organizer and non-profit leader, Nate has a deep understanding of the Tulsa landscape. He has supported as a writer and editor with The Black Wall Street Times since 2017 and is honored to be part of a publication that’s changing the landscape of journalism in Tulsa and across the country.

