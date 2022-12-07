Ava DuVernay pays it forward with historic Ben & Jerry’s pint

Listen to this article here

The ubiquitous ice cream company on Tuesday announced the release of “Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay,” which will feature a mix of vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.

DuVernay personally curated the flavor creation, which will be available in both milk-based and non-dairy versions. Pints will begin shipping across the country in January 2023.

🍦COMING SOON!🍦

“Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter,” DuVernay said in a statement.

“Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds will further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor.”

With Queen Sugar now in its seventh and final season, DuVernay has imagined what it means to question power on the big and small screen.

NBC News reports proceeds from the new flavor will benefit the DuVernay’s non-profit Array Alliance, which the director founded in 2011. The mission is to amplify the work of artists of color and women directors. For this reason, the partnership is not a limited-edition run. It will be a continual release.

“Framing this up as a new flavor for the first Black woman to be a featured partner on our pints doesn’t do Ava justice,” Matthew McCarthy, Ben & Jerry’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are humbled by this partnership, impressed by her work sharing not only the struggle but the joy in the justice, and we are inspired by her commitment and vision.”

Last week Ava DuVernay is bringing underrepresented stories to the friendly skies. The famed filmmaker’s ARRAY Releasing distribution company has announced a new partnership with JetBlue to offer customers a curated selection of independent feature films by creators of color and women directors.

According to Essence, including several film festival award winners and New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, each film will be presented within an exclusive ARRAY pop-up channel debuting December 1 across select JetBlue aircraft, perfect timing for holiday travelers.

In November, DuVernay received the honor of having her portrait installed in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Although she did not pick up a camera until she was thirty-two, DuVernay has quickly made history as a writer, director, and producer.

She was the first African American woman to win Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival, be nominated for a Best Director Golden Globe, direct a film nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, and direct a film with a budget over $100 million.

Ava DuVernay was born in Long Beach, California, in 1972, and her life’s work has explored the African American experience in a multitude of nuanced and culturally sensitive approaches.

Her collection has made the Cali native the highest-grossing Black woman director in American box office history.