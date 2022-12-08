Listen to this article here

The African American Film Critics Association has named the groundbreaking film “The Woman King” best movie of 2022.

The film – directed by Gina-Prince Bythewood and starring Viola Davis – is highly deserving of this honor. As I said in a review a few months back, ​​”The Woman King” could’ve gone in an entirely different direction and served us trauma porn like a lot of stories chronicling African and African American history. But I think Gina-Prince Bythewood wanted to deliver an overall message of hope and power.

While people of African descent have faced generations of racism, oppression and colonization, we’re reminded that strength, resilience and regality lives in us through our ancestry.

We’re reminded that Black women are leaders and warriors and should be respected as such. And in closing, King Ghezo said, “If you want to hold a people in chains, you must first convince them that they’re meant to be bound,” reminding us that we are free if only we choose to break our chains. It’s a word for the past and present and a movie that’s considered gold at the AAFCA.

“The Woman King” receives high honor: Best movie of 2022

AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said, “The best films of this year prove that diverse stories — the true and the fantastical — are not only important to the culture but are equally important to the movie-making business. Black films, which make an impact on our minds and hearts, are also making a sizable impact at the box office. Our top film, “The Woman King,” bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences.”

“The Woman King” cashed in over $94 million worldwide and “found its throne” at the box office during its opening weekend debut. Viola Davis shared the news of the honor on Facebook exclaiming, “ Wooooooooohoooooo!!!!!!!! THANK YOU SOOOO MUCH!!!”.

In the number two spot on the African American Film Critics Association’s List is Black Panther sequel, “Wakanda Forever” followed by Chinonye Chuku’s Till and then the Sidney Poitier documentary Sidney.

Despite controversy surrounding the film, Antoine Fuqua’s “Emancipation” tied with “Glass Onion“ for fifth place. And to close out the list were “The Inspection”, “Causeway,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Wendell & Wild”and “Devotion”.

All in all, it’s been a great year for Black cinema and storytelling!