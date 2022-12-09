fbpx
News

Brittney Griner has returned to America, arriving in San Antonio

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Brittney Griner has returned to America, arriving in San Antonio
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in the plane as she flies to Abu Dhabi to be exchanged for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, in Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Russian Federal Security Service via AP)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

According to ABC News, a plane believed to be carrying Brittney Griner landed in the U.S. early Friday, after 294 days of being detained in Russia.

American basketball star Brittney Griner is seen getting off a plane after landing at the Kelly Field in San Antonio on Dec. 9, 2022, after she was released from a Russian prison in exchange for a notorious arms dealer. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The Gulfstream jet landed at about 5:30 a.m. ET at San Antonio’s Kelly Air Force Base as the WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist was released from Russian custody in exchange for Viktor Bout, an alleged armed dealer who had been convicted by a US court of conspiring to kill Americans.

Griner’s release is no sign of US-Russia improved relations

CNN reports the exchange comes amid a deep chill in the Washington-Moscow relationship, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated, “It would be wrong to draw any hypothetical conclusions that this could be a step out of the crisis that we are having in bilateral relations.” He continued, “Bilateral relations remain in a sorry state.”

 

As Griner returns to family, friends, and supporters in the US, she will also do so as the latest target of right-wing outrage. Most notably, many are criticizing her release after 9 months as wrongfully imprisoned Paul Whelan has remained in Russia for nearly four years.

On Thursday, Whelan said he was happy that Brittney Griner was released, but told CNN, “I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release, especially as the four year anniversary of my arrest is coming up.”

While Whelan, along with his brother, are supportive of Griner’s release, he continues to fight for his own safe return to the US so he too can be reunited with his loved ones, like Brittney.

Perci Ami, left, of Laveen, Ariz., and Patty Talahongva show support for Brittney Griner, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner was released from a Russian prison in a prisoner swap earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Shanquella Robinson rally scheduled in Charlotte this weekend

Jackie Chan Confirms That Rush Hour 4 Is...

“The Woman King” crowned best movie of 2022

January 6 Committee to release final report on...

If Paul Whelan’s brother is happy for Griner,...

After 294 days as Russia’s prisoner — Brittney...

Local Tulsan played a pivotal role in Warnock...

Greenwood film director to release a Black love...

Nikole Hannah-Jones exposes racist letter on Instagram

New director says Black Wall Street museum neutral...