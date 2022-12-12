fbpx
News

Skip Bayless goes too far with Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Skip Bayless goes too far with Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed
SOURCE: YOUTUBE
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

During Monday morning’s Undisputed episode, a heated debate between sports commentators Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe ensued after “personal shots” were fired by Bayless.

While discussing Tom Brady’s meager performance in Sunday’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Sharpe and Bayless sparred as they usually do regarding the polarizing GOAT quarterback. Bayless, an arch and fanatical defender of Brady, questioned the credibility and football acumen of Sharpe, a three-time NFL champion and Hall of Fame member.

Even with his stellar and unquestioned dominance during his playing career, Bayless accused Sharpe of being jealous of Brady and dismissing Sharpe’s career in comparison to the 45-year-old QB.

Bayless has long agitated current and former athletes, assigning them disrespectful nicknames and discussing their talents with the bass in his voice of a former professional athlete.

Undisputed goes wild

Nevertheless, as ESPN’s Jalen Rose reminded Bayless years ago, he was never the athlete he judges so venomously in his professional capacity.

After Sharpe informed Bayless of his words’ impact, he doubled down, and refused to relent a single inch.

#Skip trended shortly after the exchange, as social media users pointed out the flagrant disrespect aimed at Sharpe by his on-air partner of over six years.

While sports television is known to be riddled with cliches, predictions, and healthy debate, Bayless’s insistence on demonizing his partner in order to uplift a struggling Tom Brady came and went without any public acknowledgement of wrongdoing on the show or on his active Twitter profile.

Shannon Sharpe has not mentioned the verbal spat on his social media as well.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Dorothy Pitman Hughes, advocate and Black feminist, dies...

Richmond removes final public Confederate monument

Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after Milwaukee bomb...

Flu hospitalization for Black Americans triples Whites

Feds investigate treatment of mentally ill adults in...

Karen Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid...

Black Airbnb guest shot while walking to get...

Emory Hospital maternity nurses fired after TikTok of...

HBCU in tears: 3 Human Jukebox marching band...

U.S. Senate committee supports Iran protests