Brittney Griner surrounded by family and psychological supports

Olympic gold medalist and WNBA phenom Brittney Griner arrived at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio Friday and is now staying with her wife, Cherelle Griner, in a residential environment on the base, according to her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

Cherelle Griner was able to advocate for the release of her wife’s (Brittney Griner) international incarceration less than 6 months after graduating law school! This is a HUGE miracle win for her and shows the importance of Black legal advocates. #JustUs pic.twitter.com/9Mw9SpWfcu — Attorney Natasha Scruggs (@NatashaMScruggs) December 9, 2022

CNN reports while in San Antonio, Griner will be receiving physical and psychological support from the government to help with her reintegration after captivity.

“She’s had a lot of psychological support,” her agent, Lindsay Kagawa ColasColas said. “The resources are very robust. It’s very supportive and very BG centered. It’s about her developing agency.”

New Secret Footage Surfaces of Brittney Griner In Russian Prison🇷🇺⛓️🎥 pic.twitter.com/J3F2P8fXja — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 10, 2022

“They’ll work that out with the doctors and the family as to how much longer she’ll need to be there, but our initial reports are she’s in very good spirits and in good health,” White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Griner opted into the Department of Defense’s post-isolation program, which other wrongfully detained Americans, including Trevor Reed, have participated in, Colas said.

It’s not clear how long Griner and her wife will remain in San Antonio, but the decision is hers, Colas added.

But what’s become clear is that “normal” will always look different after the ordeal Griner went through.

For security reasons, the Griners have already begun the process of finding a new home, Colas said.

For Griner – who spent nearly 10 months in detention in Russia – “normal” has meant indulging in her favorites: a Dr Pepper soda, the first drink she had in the airplane hangar after landing.

Tb to when Brittney Griner Pranks Kevin Durant by Kissing him😚 pic.twitter.com/LAsQ2rFWFf — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 11, 2022

Members of Griner’s family have visited her off and on for hours, bringing some San Antonio barbecue for her to enjoy.

The athlete has been eating far more nutritious food and supplements compared with her time in detention, Colas said. “Her energy level was really high,” she added.

Griner also got a haircut to clean up her “Russian fade,” as her friends and family jokingly call it, Colas said.

Only days after her return, Brittney Griner is reportedly back on the court

Griner pulled on a pair of black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt touting Title IX, and dunked a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, according to ESPN.

Despite the light workout, the 32-year-old Griner said she isn’t ready to say when or if she plans to return to her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury.

“If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what’s next without any pressure,” Colas said. “She’s doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways.”