New high-quality medical clinic to open in the heart of Greenwood

It’s been years since residents of the Historic Greenwood area had access to a high-quality medical clinic in the community. More than a century ago, the 1921 massacre destroyed the row of prominent Black doctors offices that lined Black Wall Street. In the generations since, access to care in North Tulsa has waned as health disparities have skyrocketed.

Now, a new medical clinic will work to change that – and it will do it from the heart of Greenwood.

Juno Medical, a Harlem-based clinic, recently announced it was expanding to Tulsa.

Dr. Kevin Stephens Jr., the Chief Clinical Officer for Juno, says the group is excited to open its new clinic in Greenwood this coming Spring.

“Juno’s mission is to provide the highest quality care to everyone,” Stephens told the Black Wall Street Times.

“It doesn’t matter what your background is or where you are – everyone deserves the highest level of quality care… Tulsa checks all of those marks.”

New medical clinic aims to “become a part” of the Greenwood community

The clinic, slated for an early 2023 opening in the 21 N Greenwood building, will give Tulsans access to a host of medical services.

“We are building a home for modern medical care,” Dr. Stephens said. The clinic will provide “same day care, pediatric care, gynecology and general adult medicine.”

Stephens noted that urgent cares have become increasingly popular options in communities where access to primary care is lacking. While urgent care clinics can provide immediate services, “they don’t know the whole story of the patient.”

Juno, according to Stephens, will be a place where patients are known, valued and at the center of the care the clinic provides. The clinic will provide extended hour care and virtual health services to enhance patient access.

He said Juno is committed to hiring from within the community, partnering with local organizations and responding to patient needs.

“We don’t want to just come in and say ‘oh, we know exactly what Tulsa needs,” Stephens told the BSWTimes. “We want to be a part of the community.”