Robert Griffin III calls out and apologizes to “jiggaboos”

Listen to this article here

Robert Griffin III has successfully made the transition from the football field to the studio, taking over for Hall of Famer Randy Moss on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, yet on last night’s broadcast, he mossed himself.

Did this man say, “Jiggaboos”? RG3 calling folks who doubted a Black QB “Jiggaboos” (which is a racist term used against Black folks)when the people who deny Black QB’s the opportunity to thrive are white male owners, GMs, coaches, scouts, and media.

pic.twitter.com/7TfdOTlT1P — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) December 13, 2022

The Heisman Trophy winner used the racist term for Black people ahead of Monday’s game when the discussion turned to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is having an MVP-caliber season. Griffin labeled anyone critical of Hurts as “jigaboos.”

Having never been invited to the cookout, Griffin’s animus towards “jiggaboos” likely stems from the criticism he himself has received, which has been long and documented.

Rob Parker got fired from espn for calling RGIII a cornball on air lmao no way RG3 has a job next week pic.twitter.com/tNUDu1U6dL — John (@iam_johnw) December 13, 2022

LMAOOOO nah man RG3 a sick man dawg 😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/LeYq5TBX6q — ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) December 13, 2022

RG3 is top tier comedy 😂 https://t.co/FQRaT8i6rA — Broccoli Lesnar 🥦 (@FiendianaJones) December 13, 2022

jigaboo [ jig – uh -boo ] A noun, plural jig·a·boos. T Slang : Extremely Disparaging and Offensive . A contemptuous term used to refer to a Black person.

Some social media users wondered whether Griffin, along with his White wife, were in on the joke all along.

This comes days after the two chuckled about him eating fried chicken on live TV.

RG3 going home to wife saying “honey i said the word just like you asked” — lil bump stock (time to wake ‘em up sir 🫡) (@m_booker1) December 13, 2022

Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos https://t.co/59hw0h3VJy via @Yahoo — Foxy Grady (@FoxyGrady) December 12, 2022

RG3 at home practicing slurs pic.twitter.com/XC7IU8ZZkT — Drew ⚜️ (@c_drew_) December 13, 2022

RGIII and his wife at home 😭 pic.twitter.com/m7kSUr4N58 — Cran-Grape Papi 🍇 (@Da_real_ctaylah) December 13, 2022