Stephen “Twitch” Boss, a beloved DJ on the “Ellen Degeneres” talk show, has passed away at the age of 40.

TMZ reports Boss died of an apparent suicide. Law enforcement reportedly told the outlet that Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker, frantically ran into an LAPD station Tuesday because she said Stephen had left home without his car—something she said he never does.

A short time later, police responded to a shooting at an L.A. hotel. There they found Stephen deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gun wound.

Tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss highlights impact of suicide on Black Americans

A longtime member of the show, Stephen began DJing for Ellen back in 2014 up until the show’s end in May 2022. He eventually became a producer of the show in 2020, illustrating the immense impact his presence had on those around him.

Launching his break out roll on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008, Stephen went on to act in the “Step Up” movie franchise and “Magic Mike XXL”

Stephen Boss also hosted shows with his wife, including “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” on Disney+. The couple got married in 2013 and recently celebrated their 9th anniversary. The couple share three children together.

The tragic passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss comes as data shows suicide rates among Black American men are increasing.

Even as the nation has witnessed a surprising decrease in rates of suicide across the general population, rates for Black Americans turned drastically in the opposite direction.

To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988.

For more resources on how to help prevent suicides, click here.