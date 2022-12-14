Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez, new details emerge

|
Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, delivered emotional testimony on Tuesday in the trial of Tory Lanez, the fellow musician and former friend whom she alleges shot her after a party in Los Angeles.
She described how the attack left her with constant pain in her feet and said reliving the 2020 incident in the public arena has been “torture.”
“I don’t wanna be on this Earth,” Pete said at one point during a daylong testimony. “I wish he woulda shot and killed me if I knew I would go through this torture.”
Though Pete has established an online mental health service and has spoken about the seriousness of prioritizing both mind and body, she has yet to overcome the trauma of that night and the days ever since.
The Guardian reported Pete was often overcome with emotion and sniffled softly as the Los Angeles county prosecutor Kathy Ta questioned her about the early morning shooting on 12 July 2020.
Ta showed Pete and the courtroom police body-camera footage of Pete being ordered out of a large black vehicle and hobbling to the sidewalk with her feet bleeding. Video of the rapper crying heavily in the back of an ambulance caused Pete to wipe her nose as she relived it.
“I can’t believe I have to come in here and do this,” Pete, 27, said while on the witness stand.
Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces over 22 years in prison if he is convicted on all three felony counts he faces. Peterson, 30, has maintained his innocence and has accused Pete of lying.
Throughout the prosecutor’s questioning, Peterson’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, fervently objected several times during Pete’s recounting of the events that led to the car ride that precipitated the shooting.
Megan Thee Stallion in her own words
Pete said the incident had taken place following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. An argument broke out after Peterson revealed to Pete’s longtime friend Kelsey Harris that he and Pete had been intimate. Harris is also scheduled to testify during the trial.
At some point during the car ride, Peterson turned around in the vehicle and told Pete to stop lying to Harris about their relationship. Pete said on Tuesday she and Peterson had become friends after they both lost their mothers, and they had had occasional sexual encounters together.
Harris, who had a “crush” on Peterson, did not know about the musicians’ relationship until the verbal disagreement, Pete testified.
Peterson later called both women “bi—es and hos” as tensions erupted, Pete testified. The two also allegedly argued over their musical careers.
Pete told the courtroom she had asked to be let out of the car near the Hollywood Hills home she was staying in, but as she walked away, Pete said, she heard Peterson yell “dance, b—h”, and when she turned her head to face him he was hanging partly out of the car with a gun pointed at her. Then he began firing.
During cross-examination, Mgdesyan focused much of his questioning on where Pete and Peterson were physically located before the shooting. He also challenged Pete’s interviews and statements she has made to police, on social media and in a televised sit-down with Gayle King that aired on CBS in April.
On the witness stand, Pete stated that Peterson had begged her and Harris not to tell the police that she had been shot by him because he had prior legal issues and did not want to further his courtroom troubles. Pete later added that Peterson had offered the two former friends $1 million to keep quiet.
Peterson was ultimately arrested for having a concealed weapon and after months of public speculation, however, Pete had earlier went on Instagram Live to speak her peace about the violent night.
The aftermath of the shooting has offered a spotlight into the treatment and abuse of Black women, which is largely ignored in society.
During Tuesday’s testimony, Pete described the rap game as a “boy’s club” and said she knew she would be hated because she was “telling on one y’all’s friend.”
The exchanges between Mgdesyan and Pete were reportedly tense, with Mgdesyan digging into the minutiae of the hours before the shooting, including how much Pete had to drink at Jenner’s home, why she insisted on leaving with Peterson and which direction Pete was walking in before Peterson allegedly shot her.
The Guardian reports Mgdesyan also focused on an interview that Pete had with the then Los Angeles police detective Ryan Stogner days after the incident, wherein she told police that she initially did not know she had been shot.
Pete responded that she was not comfortable with talking to police due to concerns about police violence against Black people, however, she shifted her mindset when she observed Peterson and his management trying to “get ahead” of the story by planting fake news items in blogs.
“I didn’t want it to be a big mess like it is now,” Pete testified.
Advocates from women’s groups and violence prevention organizations rallied outside the courtroom on Tuesday in support of Megan the Stallion ahead of her testimony.
“We are Megan Thee Stallion,” Luis Hernandez, the national director of youth campaigns and leadership at the nonprofit Gathering for Justice, told ABC News on Tuesday.
“Many of us have experienced violence and abuse at the hands of the judicial system but also by intimate partners and other community members, and so it’s critical that we show up in support of her,” Hernandez said.
The trial is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.