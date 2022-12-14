Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez, new details emerge

Listen to this article here

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, delivered emotional testimony on Tuesday in the trial of Tory Lanez, the fellow musician and former friend whom she alleges shot her after a party in Los Angeles.

She described how the attack left her with constant pain in her feet and said reliving the 2020 incident in the public arena has been “torture.”

“I don’t wanna be on this Earth,” Pete said at one point during a daylong testimony. “I wish he woulda shot and killed me if I knew I would go through this torture.”

Though Pete has established an online mental health service and has spoken about the seriousness of prioritizing both mind and body, she has yet to overcome the trauma of that night and the days ever since.

The Guardian reported Pete was often overcome with emotion and sniffled softly as the Los Angeles county prosecutor Kathy Ta questioned her about the early morning shooting on 12 July 2020.

Ta showed Pete and the courtroom police body-camera footage of Pete being ordered out of a large black vehicle and hobbling to the sidewalk with her feet bleeding. Video of the rapper crying heavily in the back of an ambulance caused Pete to wipe her nose as she relived it.

“I can’t believe I have to come in here and do this,” Pete, 27, said while on the witness stand.

Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces over 22 years in prison if he is convicted on all three felony counts he faces. Peterson, 30, has maintained his innocence and has accused Pete of lying.

Throughout the prosecutor’s questioning, Peterson’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, fervently objected several times during Pete’s recounting of the events that led to the car ride that precipitated the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion in her own words

Pete said the incident had taken place following a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. An argument broke out after Peterson revealed to Pete’s longtime friend Kelsey Harris that he and Pete had been intimate. Harris is also scheduled to testify during the trial.

At some point during the car ride, Peterson turned around in the vehicle and told Pete to stop lying to Harris about their relationship. Pete said on Tuesday she and Peterson had become friends after they both lost their mothers, and they had had occasional sexual encounters together.

Harris, who had a “crush” on Peterson, did not know about the musicians’ relationship until the verbal disagreement, Pete testified.

Peterson later called both women “bi—es and hos” as tensions erupted, Pete testified. The two also allegedly argued over their musical careers.

Pete told the courtroom she had asked to be let out of the car near the Hollywood Hills home she was staying in, but as she walked away, Pete said, she heard Peterson yell “dance, b—h”, and when she turned her head to face him he was hanging partly out of the car with a gun pointed at her. Then he began firing.

During cross-examination, Mgdesyan focused much of his questioning on where Pete and Peterson were physically located before the shooting. He also challenged Pete’s interviews and statements she has made to police, on social media and in a televised sit-down with Gayle King that aired on CBS in April.

On the witness stand, Pete stated that Peterson had begged her and Harris not to tell the police that she had been shot by him because he had prior legal issues and did not want to further his courtroom troubles. Pete later added that Peterson had offered the two former friends $1 million to keep quiet.

Peterson was ultimately arrested for having a concealed weapon and after months of public speculation, however, Pete had earlier went on Instagram Live to speak her peace about the violent night.