fbpx
News

Gunna released as video is leaked of controversial RICO guilty plea

by Martie Bowser
by Martie Bowser
Gunna released as video is leaked of RICO guilty plea
Photo Courtesy: 11 Alive. Atlanta, GA
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Atlanta rapper Gunna was released from jail on December 14 after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested on May 9 as part of a massive gang indictment in Atlanta, GA. Kitchens was listed in the sweep with alleged Young Slime Life street gang members, including fellow rapper Young Thug. 

According to Pitchfork, the rapper took an Alford plea. With this type of plea, he pleaded guilty to the one charge but maintained his innocence on that same charge. The Alford plea serves as a form of self-preservation.

Kitchens received a sentence of five years in prison, with a one-year sentence counted as time served. After taking the plea, the remaining four years were suspended. Kitchen’s sentence will be reevaluated after he completes 500 hours of community service. 

According to his defense attorney, Steve Shadow, Kitchens will spend 350 hours speaking to the youth about the dangers of gang violence, and its effect on the community. 

The Atlanta Constitutional Journal reported Shadow released a statement regarding his client’s plea. “The defense team is extremely pleased that Sergio Kitchens, better known as Gunna, was able to resolve his case on such favorable terms.” 

“We know Gunna looks forward to both pursuing his highly successful music career and giving back to the community in which he works and lives.”

Kitchens released a statement emphasizing that he “has not made any statements” or “agreed to testify” against any other parties in the case. 

NY Times music reporter Joe Coscarelli shared an image of Kitchen’s official statement. 

 

With his release, Kitchens has received backlash on social media as many accused the rapper of possibly “snitching” on the other individuals included in the indictment. 

Kitchens has not responded to any speculation, but his attorney took to his Instagram to set the record straight about his client supposedly breaking street code. 

 

Young Thug remains incarcerated and is currently awaiting trial. Jury selection for the case will begin on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

The former cop who shot Atatiana Jefferson found...

Eddie Murphy to accept Cecil B. DeMille Award...

Non-Black HBCU Professor has student arrested in the...

Colorado Springs hotel staff suspended after racially profiling...

Outgoing Oregon Governor commutes 17 death sentences

HBCU journalist, athlete wins Best Advocate of 2022

Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez, new...

Now That Brittney Griner is Free, Can we...

Biden Signs Landmark Respect for Marriage Act

Op-ed: Pres. Biden, don’t be like Iran. Abolish...