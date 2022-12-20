Iran using rape, public executions to silence protesters

Listen to this article here

TW: This article on Iran contains details about sexual assault and killings.

Three months after the high-profile death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody, anti-government protesters continue to demand democracy and freedom even as the Iranian regime uses sexual assault and public executions to silence their voices.

The Islamic Republic continues to demonstrate its willingness to use torture and murder against its own people to silence the largest and longest-sustained pro-democracy protests in decades. In recent days, the regime has begun hanging young protesters publicly as a show of force.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports at least 481 people have died amid the protests, including at least 68 minors, as the regime regularly opens fire on unarmed civilians.

Her name is #AidaRostami, a doctor who helped injured protesters in Iran. On Dec 12, she left the hospital & never came back. The next day police told her family she had an accident. No one believes the lies of the regime. @UN_HRC investigate! #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #آیدا_رستمی pic.twitter.com/TUnkKnF6fR — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) December 16, 2022

Last Monday, officials publicly hanged Majidreza Rahnavard from a construction crane for all to see after accusing him of committing moharebeh, or “waging war against God.”

It came a week before the execution of Mohsen Shekari for a similar alleged offense that is often invoked anytime an Iranian citizen expresses dissent against the government.

Ali Safavi is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee for the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a democratic opposition party that seeks to hold free and fair elections should the current regime fall.

“Given that this regime in its 43 years of rule has not resolved any of the underlying grievances of the Iranian people, it was expected at some point you would see something like what happened on September 16 to erupt,” Safavi told The Black Wall Street Times.

I spoke with Iran's democratic opposition to learn more about their 10-point plan for a transition to democracy once the Iranian protesters succeed in toppling the dictator. Follow @TheBWSTimes for more. @NCRIUS @iran_policy @Maryam_Rajavi #WomenLifeFreedom #IranianRevolution pic.twitter.com/gei2qd24LM — Deon Devon Osborne (@indepthwithDeon) December 9, 2022

Revolution in Iran continues amid deadly crackdowns

Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in morality police custody after refusing to wear her hijab. Her death ignited a revolution. And now, protesters won’t stop for anything short of regime change.

In a sign of the sheer depravity of the regime, U.S. media outlets have also reported instances of security forces raping and killing female protesters for daring to remove their hijabs or for making anti-government posts on social media.

Through a series of private conversations with Iranian medics and civilians, CNN recently published a report detailing how security forces would pick and choose which imprisoned women they would rape, and many are never heard from again.

“There were kids as young as 13 and 14 years old who were captured in the demonstrations,” Hana, a protester who was held at a detention center in Iran’s northwestern city of Urmia, told CNN. “They were brutally hurt. They hurt the girls even more. They sexually violated them.”

Awe-inspiring bravery of anti-regime protesters in #Karaj. 4 months of anti-regime protests are only getting stronger. Rape, jail, torture are not scaring them. Iranians want their dignity and an end to this child-murdering regime.#IranRevoIution pic.twitter.com/d8ejMZCIJN — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 19, 2022

Human rights researchers and experts have labeled the current Iranian regime a “terrorist” organization. In a conversation with The Black Wall Street Times, NCRI’s Ali Safavi recounted how Iran has helped to supply Russia with drones in its attack on Ukraine, along with funding terrorist enterprises throughout the Middle East.

“The fact is that this regime cannot be reformed,” Safavi said. “A viper never gives birth to a dove. And so I think it is time for the United States to recognize and support the desire of the Iranian people to change this regime.”

Protesters want non-military support to topple the Islamic Republic

But it isn’t guns and ammo that the freedom fighters seek. They want the world’s governments to isolate the regime by fully cutting ties financially and diplomatically. They also want tech companies to support their safety and security as the regime uses social media to track and target protesters.

Notably, the United Nations began to heed their call when, in a historic vote, world governments voted to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women. Yet many saw that as low-hanging fruit that should’ve long been addressed.

Revolutionaries are calling on world governments to do more.

“I think instead of investing or thinking that this regime’s behavior can be changed, the United States should invest in the Iranian people and their future,” Safavi said.