Pusha, whose legal name is Terrence Thornton, announced his departure in a recent interview with XXL. He spoke with the outlet about why he left the label and his strained relationship with its founder, Kanye West.

When asked if he was still president of the label, Pusha replied, “No. No, I’m not.” The rapper has held the position since 2015.

The outlet posed more questions for the rapper to provide details on the split.

He explained his current standings with Def Jam Recordings. ” I have a 50/50 venture with Def Jam. For my own music and for my label.” Pusha’s latest project, It’s Almost Dry, was his last on the G.O.O.D. Music imprint. His label Heir Wave Music Group will launch his releases from now on.

Pusha T splits from Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music

Complex reported that Def Jam allegedly severed its ties with G.O.O.D. Music during the rollout of West’s 2021 project, Donda.

Pusha reiterated that he currently has no affiliation with G.O.O.D. Music.

Pusha was vocal about his disappointment regarding West’s recent antics, including his antisemitic rants. He told L.A. Times that his former label partner’s actions “definitely affected him.”.

“It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

He told XXL that he had not talked to West since he broke his silence. “I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, “Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.”

The 45-year-old rapper continued stating that he and the rapper have always had an “unfiltered” relationship. “We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter. I never had a filter with him. I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”

Pusha not on board with Ye’s antisemitism

Pusha went on to mention that West fraternizing with Drake after their highly publicized feud contributed to the unraveling of their relationship.

He stood firm on his stance when asked if he would ever “wash his hands” with West.

“He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

And Pusha is certainly going places. His latest project was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album and named best rap album of 2022 by Rolling Stone.