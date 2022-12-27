N.Y. Rep-elect George Santos admits to lying about life story

Listen to this article here

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience, education achievements, lifestyle, and business acumen during his recent successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House.

In an interview with the New York Post, Santos said: “My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”

“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume,” he added. “I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign.”

BREAKING: George Santos admits his life story is a complete fabrication. His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption. The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 27, 2022

The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign.

The Queens resident had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed.

On Monday, Santos acknowledged,“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”

George Santos, a former call center employee falling behind on his rent, lent his campaign a staggering $705,000. Where did all that money come from? The Ethics Committee MUST start investigating immediately. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 27, 2022

ABC News reports Santos had also said he had worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but neither company could find any records verifying that.

Santos told the Post he had “never worked directly” for either financial firm, saying he had used a “poor choice of words.”

Santos also admitted to lying when he claimed that he owned 13 different properties, saying he now resides at his sister’s place in Huntington but is looking to purchase his own place.

Herschel Walker lied about the abortions he paid for.

Ted Cruz lied about his trip to Cancun.

Gym Jordan lied about what happened at Ohio State.

George Santos lied about his past.

And donald trump lies about literally everything. Lying isn’t a bug in the GOP.

It’s a feature. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) December 27, 2022

Jewish American website, The Forward, questioned a claim on Santos’ campaign website that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos confessed. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

The Republican Jewish Coalition also denounced Santos after his admission to The Post, saying he “will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”

Santos also acknowledged being a deadbeat tenant in Sunnyside, Queens, where the Times reported he was ordered by a judge to pay more than $12,000 to a former landlord who claimed non-payment of several months of rent — including the fact that Santos had allegedly tried to pass a check that bounced.

George Santos now claims he merely “embellished” his resume. Umm, no. He made up entire degrees and jobs that did not exist. That’s not embellishing, that’s fabricating. The man is a fraud. He defrauded the voters of his district and must RESIGN — or face a total investigation. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 27, 2022

Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos said at one point during an exclusive interview with The New York Post. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

The soon-to-be lawmaker confirmed to The Post on Monday that he was indeed married to a woman for about five years, from 2012 until his divorce in 2017, but insisted that he is now a happily married gay man.

George Santos should resign as Congressman-elect. If he refuses, Congress should expel him. He should also be investigated by authorities. Just about every aspect of his life appears to be a lie. We’ve seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication. https://t.co/HJ1cCzy72s — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 27, 2022

The incoming congressman dismissed concerns that his lies will impact his effectiveness in representing New Yorkers in the lower chamber in the new year.

“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my résumé,” Santos told The Post.

McCarthy needs his vote. That is why his lies to get elected will be forgiven. He literally lied to win. FRAUD Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating key details of his bio https://t.co/zilWYbOO5b — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) December 27, 2022

“I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower inflation, improving education,” he added, saying that “The people elected me to fight for them.”