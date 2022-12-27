Airman surprises parents with visit home for Christmas

Listen to this article here

Air Force member Jaylen Spotts gave his parents the ultimate Christmas gift this year: a surprise visit home. Airman Spotts shocked his delighted parents on December 25th with a visit, thanks to Operation H.O.M.E.

For the last three years, Italy has been his home. He had not seen his beloved parents since 2019.

While talking on the phone to his mother earlier in December, she said her wish was to see him. In an interview with WSYX, Airman Spotts said, “I asked her what she wanted for Christmas, and seeing me was one of the things she asked.”

Airman Spotts then searched for a way home on google, and soon found Operation H.O.M.E. The organization helps military service members who are unable to afford a plane ticket to visit their families.

Byron Davis and his wife Melissa founded the nonprofit Operation H.O.M.E. in 2015. “We purchase a ticket and it’s waiting for them at the airport if they choose to travel home.”

Airmen gives family the best Christmas gift they could ask for

More than just a ticket, Airman Spotts wanted a real surprise for his parents. 84 Lumber, a home improvement organization, pitched in to help give his parents a special gift.

The organization recently donated to Operation H.O.M.E. when Byron Davis asked if a local 84 Lumber could help Airman Spotts. 84 Lumber provided a surprise gift crate for the Spotts’ family, with Airman Spotts inside.

According to Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing at 84 Lumber Company, “In addition to 84 Lumber’s $15,000 donation to Operation H.O.M.E., our Pataskala, Ohio location provided the materials to build the crate to carry out and deliver the soldier to his parent’s doorstep. We also supplied the truck to deliver the crate and two of our associates were there at the home to see the surprise happen.”

Airman Spotts and his family delighted in the results. “I am so happy,” Stacey Spotts told WSYX. “I just can’t believe my baby is home.”