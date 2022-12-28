Listen to this article here

Bethune-Cookman has entered an agreement to hire former Miami and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed as its next head coach, the school announced on Tuesday.

Reed, 44, had previously served as the “Chief of Staff” and senior football advisor at Miami, where he starred as a player from 1997-2001. CBS Sports reports Reed’s only other coaching experience came in 2016 when he served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills.

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach. More information will be forthcoming.#𝙇𝙚𝙩𝙨𝙂𝙤 | #𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 | #𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 — Bethune-Cookman Athletics (@BCUAthletics) December 27, 2022

The St. Rose, Louisiana, native was a decorated player for the Hurricanes, earning consensus All-American honoros 2000 and 2001 and the Big East co-defensive player of the year in 2001.

Reed was a pivotal leader for the Hurricanes’ run toward a BCS championship win over Nebraska in the Rose Bowl. His 21 interceptions in his four years in Coral Gables still stand as a program record.

Pro Football Hall of Famer #EdReed named new head coach at Bethune-Cookman University. Love to see it! #BCU #SWAC 🏈 pic.twitter.com/6YcalQLvpy — HBCU Alum (@hbcualum) December 27, 2022

“Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years,” said Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich, per the Associated Press. “He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats … the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.”

The Baltimore Ravens selected Ed Reed out of Miami in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Reed started all 16 games during his rookie season and became a vital member of the Ravens’ dominant defense. In his first professional season, he logged 85 tackles (71 solo), five interceptions, 12 passes defensed, one sack and one fumble recovery. He led Baltimore in interceptions as a rookie and seven of his eleven seasons with the club.

From 2006-2012, Reed helped lead the Ravens defensive that was vital to four AFC North Division titles, three AFC championship game appearances and one Super Bowl championship.

While the Ravens fell short in both 2008 and 2011, in 2012 they blazed through the playoffs and defeated the New England Patriots 28-13 in the AFC championship. Baltimore then faced the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII where Reed contributed five tackles, one interception and one pass defensed during a 34-31 victory.

This video of Ed Reed explaining how he studied Peyton Manning’s tendencies makes me geek out every time I see it. Now, Reed gets to use his brilliant football mind as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Inherently, that’s pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/zwH8FLp4Be https://t.co/Eou8K78Dmo — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 27, 2022

After 11 seasons with the Ravens, Reed was signed by the Houston Texans as a free agent before the 2013 season. He played in seven games with the Texans before finishing that season with the New York Jets.

Reed still holds several Ravens team records, including most career interceptions (61) and most interceptions in a season (9). He also tops the NFL’s record book for most career interception return yardage (1,590) and the two longest interception returns (107 and 106).

Reed not only posted remarkable stats on the field, he also received the Ravens Ed Block Courage Award in 2008.

In all, Reed played 174 career games and amassed a total of 643 tackles (531 solo), intercepted 64 passes which he returned for 1,590 yards and 7 touchdowns, recorded 6 sacks, and made 13 fumble recoveries.

This is the ultimate Ed Reed highlight reel. Enjoy. https://t.co/G1DwqM7xa1 — Garrett Downing (@gdowning14) August 2, 2019

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Reed was named All-Pro six times and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. Reed was also named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s.