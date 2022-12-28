Reed replaces Terry Sims, who was fired in November after seven seasons, and takes over a program that went 2-9 overall and 2-6 in SWAC competition.

Sims was 38-39 in his seven seasons at Bethune-Cookman and posted 2-9 records in each of the last two seasons. His best season came in his first campaign, when the Wildcats went 9-2 and finished No. 25 in the FCS rankings.

While Coach Deion Sanders’ abrupt departure from Jackson State University earlier this month was dually praised and critiqued, the successful blueprint he crafted in Jackson will now seek to be replicated by another NFL legend in Daytona Beach.