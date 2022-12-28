Listen to this article here

Meek Mill gave 20 families the ultimate gift this holiday. The rapper paid bail for 20 women so they could return home to their families for Christmas. The women were incarcerated at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia.

Meek, whose legal name is Robert Williams, announced his good deed on his Instagram.

In his post, he sympathized with the women, “It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated, so I understand what these women and their families are going through.”

The 35-year-old rapper fulfilled the Christmas wishes with his non-profit organization, REFORM Alliance. Meek Mill co-founded the organization in 2019 with several sports and entertainment executives, including mogul Jay-Z.

The organization has a mission to change the infrastructure of the legal system. According to its website, it “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing.”

Meek Mill puts words into action

REFORM shared an image on their Instagram of one of the women reuniting with her loved one.

Five of the women were released on Christmas Eve. The remaining 15 women will be able to go home throughout the holiday season.

The women also received a gift card to purchase groceries and gifts for their families.

The Philly native is no stranger to the prison system. In a past interview regarding the work that REFORM does, Meek Mill revealed he had been “on probation since he was 18.”

In 2017 Meek was sentenced to serve two to four years in state prison. According to CBS News, the sentence resulted from a minor probation violation after he was convicted of gun and drug possession in 2008. Public protests and appeals led to his release after serving five months.

Meek Mill pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in a retrial for his 2008 charges. All other charges were dropped.