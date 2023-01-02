fbpx
News

Damar Hamlin collapses mid-game during Monday Night Football

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Damar Hamlin collapses in horror on Monday Night Football
Players react as medical personnel attend to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. The Inquirer/Sam Greene
Football fans may remember Tua Tagovailoa’s hands ceasing in Week 4 as the most violent reality of a violent sport this NFL season . However, on Monday night everything changed. In the middle of the first quarter of Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made what seemed to be a routine tackle, however, little did anyone know what would follow.

Shortly after standing up from tackling Bengals’ Tee Higgins, Hamlin collapsed onto the field where he lied motionless.

Trainers immediately worked on Hamlin as play stopped with about six minutes remaining in the opening period.

The moment took a turn when, according to the ESPN game broadcast, CPR was administered on Hamlin. Many of his teammates and the players of the opposing side gathered and hoped for the best for the fallen competitor. Some Bills players could be seen crying as Hamlin was cared for, other players held hands praying or hugged each other.

He was then driven off the field in an ambulance. He was taken off the field and provided oxygen.

Players on the field continue to look disturbed, openly weeping as Hamlin was taken away, signaling something far more serious than the typical bodily injury caused by the violent sport.

It was reported that his mother, who attended the game, rode with him to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt reported Hamlin is currently in critical condition.

The game has been suspended.

Prayers up for Damar.

This story is developing.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur Ezekiel J. Walker earned a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University. Walker later published his first creative nonfiction book and has since authored three others related to African American culture. Walker's books have been taught in college curriculum and added to HBCU libraries. In 2019, Walker began screenwriting and to date has won over 40 screenplay awards and film festival selections. As Senior Editor for The Black Wall Street Times, Walker endeavors to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

