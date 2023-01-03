Teen Scammer, Now 25, Sentenced To Prison For New Scam

|
A serial scammer who gained national infamy on social media as a teenager for impersonating a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer.
NBC News reports Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Palm Beach County, Florida, to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.
Still waiting for Santos to be arrested for impersonating Malachi Love-Robinson. pic.twitter.com/glW3jVQ43V
— Woo Hoo (@Beech_Street_) December 29, 2022
Court documents show that in 2020, Robinson was employed as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have them send the money to accounts he exclusively controlled.
Love-Robinson first came to national attention in 2016 as an 18-year-old when he was arrested after opening The New Birth New Life Medical Center, identifying himself as “Dr. Love.”
Authorities report he stole $30,000 from a patient in her 80s during house calls and an additional $20,000 from a doctor. He was arrested after he examined and prescribed treatment to an undercover police officer who was impersonating a patient.
Later that year while out on bail, Love-Robinson was arrested in Virginia after he tried to buy a Jaguar automobile with a stolen credit card.
He claimed an older woman accompanying him was there to co-sign a loan on the vehicle, but she denied having any knowledge of that, authorities said.
He pleaded guilty in both cases and was released from prison in 2019.
Her and Malachi Love-Robinson (fake doctor) had social media in a choke hold with the jokes 😂😂😂 https://t.co/jebZLYx5Zp
— Beezy430 (@beezy430) December 12, 2022
Malachi Love-Robinson has been a scammer for years
Florida Department of Corrections records show Love-Robinson served a 20-month sentence after a judge sentenced him to 3½ years in January 2018 when he pleaded guilty to practicing medicine without a license, grand theft and various fraud charges.
Authorities credited Love-Robinson with 483 days of jail time served before sentencing.
👉Bu ABD'de kendini doktor olarak tanıtan ve güzel para vuran meşhur BABY FACE Malachi-Love Robinson…
👉TR'de bunlardan tonla olduğuna eminim ama kanıtlayamam. Kurgusal zeka ve düzeni kullanma. Sadece dr değil diğer bölümlerde de çok fazla sahte meslek üyesi var. pic.twitter.com/pA1H2DlS97
— Dr. Polat Erdi.🪦 🪦Frnsc.M.D.☠️🩺 (@forensicmedmd) November 27, 2022
According to Palm Beach Post, Love-Robinson denied posing as a doctor and defended his actions, saying he practiced alternative medicine and had the certifications to do so.
He was operating a practice called the New Birth New Life Holistic and Alternative Medical Center & Urgent Care, authorities said.
Authorities also investigated reports that Love-Robinson, then 17, posed as a doctor at St. Mary’s Medical Center in 2015. Investigators said he wandered the hospital’s halls wearing a coat and stethoscope, but did not enter patient rooms or perform medical treatments. No charges were filed.
Dr. Love is all cap
The now-defunct website for Love-Robinson’s practice once listed the then-teen as its president, CEO and founder.
It referred to Love-Robinson as “Dr.” and had acronyms after his name, such as HHP-C, which is used for those involved in home health and personal care, and Ph.D., which is generally not a medical degree.
But the teen has denied claims he was pretending to be a medical doctor. “I’m not portraying as an M.D.,” he once told ABC News. “I never said I’ve gone to school to be an M.D.”
Love-Robinson’s attorney, Andrew Stine, told CNN at the time, “He has the entrepreneurial spirit of someone like a Donald Trump or a Bill Gates. I’ve never met somebody – and I’m much older obviously – who has such entrepreneurial spirit,” Stine said. “If it was channeled maybe in a different direction things could be different here today.”