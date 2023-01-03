Teen Scammer, Now 25, Sentenced To Prison For New Scam

Listen to this article here

A serial scammer who gained national infamy on social media as a teenager for impersonating a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer.

NBC News reports Malachi Love-Robinson, 25, received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Palm Beach County, Florida, to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.

Still waiting for Santos to be arrested for impersonating Malachi Love-Robinson. pic.twitter.com/glW3jVQ43V — Woo Hoo (@Beech_Street_) December 29, 2022

Court documents show that in 2020, Robinson was employed as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have them send the money to accounts he exclusively controlled.

Love-Robinson first came to national attention in 2016 as an 18-year-old when he was arrested after opening The New Birth New Life Medical Center, identifying himself as “Dr. Love.”

Authorities report he stole $30,000 from a patient in her 80s during house calls and an additional $20,000 from a doctor. He was arrested after he examined and prescribed treatment to an undercover police officer who was impersonating a patient.