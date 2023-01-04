Listen to this article here

Two of the greatest comedians to ever do it are gracing Oklahoma’s largest city with their presence this new year. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will light up laughs in OKC on Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center.

The event will feature a phone-free experience. Audience members will be required to secure their smartphones, smart watches and other accessories in Yondr pouches, the Paycom Center announced on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 6 at 10 a.m. Fans can follow Paycom Center’s social media pages for more presale ticket information, FOX 23 reported.

The Oklahoma City tour date kicks off a five-city 2023 tour.

01/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center.

01/22 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center.

01/23 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum.

01/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC.

01/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum.

Chris Rock, fresh off his Ego Death World Tour 2022, and Dave Chappelle, coming off another Netflix special, are continuing a decades long career of comedy.

Working as a cast member on Saturday Night Live as early as 1989, Rock has gone on to to become a top comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director. While the infamous Oscars slap remains fresh on many peoples’ minds, Rock’s towering legacy boasts memorable works from his television show “Everybody Hates Chris” to his critically acclaimed documentary “Good Hair.”

The comedian recently produced “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” an animated series set to stream globally on Paramount + and Comedy Central. Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times Best-Selling author.

Meanwhile, despite carrying controversy everywhere he goes, Dave Chappelle continues to prove that no one can cancel him. He’s earned more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film, including Emmy Awards for his Netflix specials “Sticks and Stones” and “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation.”

Both comedians wield an incomparable legacy of laughs and entertainment that spans over three decades.

Despite the no phone policy for the Jan. 20 comedy event, There will be designated phone use areas where guests can access their phones and accessories throughout the event.

For more information, follow Paycom Center on social media or visit their ticket and events page.