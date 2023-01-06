Listen to this article here

NFL safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he FaceTimed into a meeting telling his teammates, “Love you boys,” as he continued his recovery following a terrifying cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Buffalo Bills.

NBC News reports as the seriousness of Hamlin’s condition became clear on Monday, the NFL issued a temporary suspension of the game before reaching the decision to call it off.

The team tweeted Friday about Hamlin’s medical progress.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and he “continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” according to the team https://t.co/WXYSmkanHC — Breaking News (@feeds24x7) January 6, 2023

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight before Friday’s dawn. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

His neurologic function remains intact, and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.

Just look at Sean McDermott's smile this morning to know how people are feeling. pic.twitter.com/xsJI7fDSVz — Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 6, 2023

“Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys.’” The Bills’ tweet was punctuated by a heart emoji.

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.



What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ?? pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin’s collapse, watched by millions, occurred just after he tackled a Bengals receiver.

It appeared that the receiver’s shoulder struck Hamlin in the chest.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talks about the reaction from the team when Damar Hamlin spoke to them over FaceTime. pic.twitter.com/Od9id2gjHq — Spectrum News 1 BUF (@SPECNews1BUF) January 6, 2023

Donations to an online GoFundMe page for a toy drive launched by him in 2020 have surpassed $7.8 million as of Friday morning.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also postponed its planned Tuesday announcement of finalists for the Hall’s Class of 2023 to Wednesday evening, out of respect for Hamlin.

Coach Sean McDermott says talking to a counselor is not a weakness, it’s a show of strength. pic.twitter.com/U0sKUuhPMj — Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) January 5, 2023

All 32 teams changed their Twitter icons on Tuesday to an image of Hamlin’s Buffalo Bills jersey alongside the caption “Pray for Damar.”