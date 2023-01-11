Listen to this article here

Days after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has raised over $8.6 million on GoFundMe for his toy drive initiative. Now, the beloved athlete plans to support youth through education and sports.

On Monday, Jan. 2, In the middle of the first quarter of Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made what seemed to be a routine tackle. Yet shortly after standing up from tackling Bengals’ Tee Higgins, Hamlin collapsed onto the field where he lied motionless.

FILE – Fans stand in support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Damar Hamlin plans to support young people through education and sports with the $8.6 million in GoFundMe donations that unexpectedly poured into his toy drive fundraiser after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of a game last week. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Some Bills players could be seen crying as Hamlin was cared for, other players held hands praying or hugged each other.

He was then driven off the field in an ambulance and provided oxygen. For days it was unknown whether he would recover.

Yet a few days later, Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he FaceTimed into a meeting telling his teammates, “Love you boys.” His first words to the doctors were reportedly “did we win?”

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! ??3?? let’s go @BuffaloBills ??? pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — ????? ?????? (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

The 24-year-old athlete has teamed up with The Giving Back Fund to host “The Chasing M’s Foundation” charitable fund, according to the Associated Press.

The Giving Fund is a nonprofit that helps athletes and celebrities manage their charitable giving, and Chasing M’s is Hamlin’s clothing brand.

GoFundMe representatives told the AP the donations would soon be transferred into the charitable fund.

Hamlin and his family “are humbled by the tremendous support that has been shown as he recovers,” according to Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. “They are incredibly grateful for the continued prayers and outpouring of concern that has been exhibited by people all over the world.”

“We are working as a team to facilitate the transfer as soon as practical,” said the Giving Back Fund.