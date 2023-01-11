Listen to this article here

Police said they found 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after having been shot by a local resident, who alleged Blake had been breaking into area cars.

According to the police media report, the resident “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles. The male resident went outside, armed with a registered firearm, to further investigate. There was an interaction between a juvenile male and the male resident. During the interaction, the male resident discharged his firearm striking the victim.”

Karon Blake should be alive right now, residents say

ABC News reports Blake died of his injuries at the hospital, and his death has sparked a swift community condemnation who demand that the shooter be arrested and his name be made public.

The shooter has not been charged with a crime or publicly identified, but police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office say the investigation is ongoing.

A community meeting Tuesday night drew more than 300 angry citizens, packing a community center adjacent to Brookland Middle School, which Blake attended.

#UPDATE: DC Mayor Bowser says man who shot 13-year-old #KaronBlake is a DC Government Employee and is currently on administrative leave. @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/C7qWIOyZ5d — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) January 11, 2023

“I didn’t know you could just kill somebody over property damage. That’s just crazy,” said Sean Long, the teen’s grandfather.

Our community is hurting.



Neighbors demand answers in #KaronBlake case as DC leaders ask for patience. @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/r1bisTcUL2 — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) January 11, 2023

Struggling to speak over the shouts of the crowd, Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane of the Metropolitan Police Department said she could not share the shooter’s identity or any details about the investigation in progress.

“We want the same thing you want,” Kane said. “We want to find out what happened and whatever chips fall, they fall.”

You can replace a car, you can’t replace a child.



Karon Blake should be alive. https://t.co/fLBVOjdHxw — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 9, 2023

D.C. residents accuse police of protecting child killer

Area resident Tracey Lucas addressed Kane and accused the MPD of taking a soft approach to what she said was vigilante violence against a young Black man.

She also compared the shooting to the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman. “I don’t see why you are protecting his name,” Lucas said. “Knowing who the killer is does not breach this investigation.”

At one point, the crowd broke into a loud chant protesting D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s absence, shouting, “Where is the mayor?”

Karon Blake’s grandfather now speaking pic.twitter.com/9wGoYfI1aU — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) January 11, 2023

Earlier in the day, MPD Chief Robert Contee pleaded for patience and warned against misinformation and hysteria.

“There has been too much misinformation swirling around this incident,” Contee said. “Too many people have made assumptions about this case and it is unfair to the grieving family.”

Mayor Bowser’s recent statement backs the Blue — not the Black

The controversy comes at a delicate time for Bowser, who is regarded by Black Lives Matter and other activist groups as an avid police supporter.

According to ABC News last week, Bowser, who just began a third term in office, vetoed a sweeping revision of the city’s criminal code that would, among other things, reduce the maximum penalties for offenses such as burglary, carjacking and robbery.

Americas obsession with property over people is such a disgusting phenomenon… i really hope justice is given for #KaronBlake and his family! A black child who lost his life over the “suspicion of theft” of 2 Tons of metal, plastic and rubber…We will never be free… — jaytheo (@jay_theo_) January 10, 2023

In coming out against the bill, Bowser stated, “Anytime there’s a policy that reduces penalties, I think it sends the wrong message.”

The D.C. Council, which unanimously approved the revision, appears likely to override her decision.