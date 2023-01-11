Listen to this article here

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced to the world on Wednesday morning that she is expecting her first child with partner and rapper, Cordae. We got our first glimpse of the baby in a sonogram the 25 year old posted on Instagram.



“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote on Twitter. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”



Osaka and Cordae – also 25 – have been dating since 2019.



According to ESPN, the former No. 1 ranked star recently withdrew from the Australian Open, riding the bench alongside men’s No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, both of whom will miss the season’s first major with injuries.

Naomi Osaka ready for newest challenge

Osaka hasn’t played a full match since her first-round loss at the US Open and played in just 11 tournaments in 2022. The two-time champion hasn’t won a title since the 2021 Australian Open and hasn’t advanced past the third round at a major since.



Also, in 2021, the hard-court specialist withdrew from the French Open citing the need to preserve her mental health.

She went public about her struggles saying, “I feel uncomfortable being the spokesperson or face of athlete mental health as it’s still so new to me and I don’t have all the answers. I do hope that people can relate and understand it’s O.K. to not be O.K., and it’s O.K. to talk about it. There are people who can help, and there is usually light at the end of any tunnel.”



Nonetheless, Osaka expressed excitement in getting back on the court. For now, she’s focused on welcoming her new bundle of joy.



