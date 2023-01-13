Listen to this article here

Music royalty Lisa Marie Presley died Thursday night at the age of 54. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was hospitalized earlier that morning after suffering cardiac arrest.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released the official statement regarding her daughter’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

According to TMZ, paramedics were dispatched to the singer’s Agoura Hills home at 10:37 am. Her housekeeper found her in her bedroom. She was unresponsive. Moments after her housekeeper found her, Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, returned to the home after taking their kids to school. He began to administer CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

The outlet reports medical professionals gave her one epinephrine shot, and her pulse was restored. Presley was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support in Intensive Care. She was diagnosed with suffering a heart attack and received a temporary pacemaker.

Her mother broke the news about her hospitalization on her Instagram.

She was placed in an induced coma and passed hours later. Sources told TMZ, the mother of four had been complaining of stomach pains Thursday morning. The family was adamant that her sudden illness was not a suicide attempt.

Like Father, Like Daughter

Presley was last seen on Tuesday attending the Golden Globe Awards. She and her mother were there to support the biopic about her father, Elvis. Austin Butler, who portrayed the iconic singer, won Best Actor in a Motion Picture award.

Like her father, Presley had an eventful music career. Her first album, To Whom It May Concern, was certified gold.

In 1995 she made an appearance in the video for Michael Jackson’s hit song, You Are Not Alone. The pair were married in 1994 and divorced in 1996.