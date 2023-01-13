Listen to this article here

James Bond just made history as the first openly LGBTQIA+ person to head a Wisconsin cabinet position. Bond will serve as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs.

Bond is a disabled veteran, who proudly served in the Marine Corps for five years. He received his appointment by the governor after his predecessor, Secretary Mary Kolar, retired.

According to Bond, “I have built a career in service—service to my country, the state of Wisconsin, and to fellow veterans. Together, we will forge a better future for all Wisconsin families and their families.”

Prior to his appointment, James Bond was the lieutenant Secretary of Wisconsin’s Department of Veteran Affairs. With his move up in position, he makes history in Wisconsin.

The historic moment was noted by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers. Governor Evers noted the achievement for the state by citing a Legislative Reference Bureau review.

He also touted Bond’s accomplishments prior to his appointment. “As a veteran himself, along with his decades of state service, I have no doubt he will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise to this role as secretary.”

Governor Evers continued in a statement, “I look forward to continuing our work together to serve Wisconsin’s more than 300,000 veterans and ensure they receive the benefits, support, and resources they have earned through their service to be successful in their civilian lives.”

The other James Bond

Previously, James Bond served as administrator of Veterans Benefits and Veterans Services. He also served in leadership positions in the state’s Department of Workforce Development.

Bond looks forward to beginning his new position later this month.

“As secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, I will continue in this vein and work with veteran advocates across 72 counties and 11 Tribal Nations to deliver benefits and services veterans have earned, tell their stories, and honor their contributions.”